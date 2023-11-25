Kim Gravel's weight-loss journey has become an amazing example for anyone to shed weight with proper dedication and will.

The former Miss Georgia, entrepreneur, television personality, author, podcaster and life coach starred in the hit weekly docu-series “Kim of Queens” on the Lifetime Network. She shed a surprising 37 pounds in just two months. Kim Gravel’s weight-loss journey has become an inspiration for many to lose weight.

However, the question is, how did Kim Gravel lose so much weight in a short period? What helped her achieve that? In this article, we will discuss a few things regarding her thoughts on her journey to this transformation.

Kim Gravel's weight-loss journey

Weight-loss (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

What size is Kim Gravel?

Kim Gravel is a successful entrepreneur, a former beauty pageant, married to Travis Gravel, and a mom of two who weighs around 154 lbs.

She weighed almost 200 lbs around 2019. but since then, she has lost more than 55 lbs in her weight-loss journey. While it was her initial plan to reduce weight year-round, she talks about her obsession with struggle not allowing her to lose weight. It was only recently that she lost weight faster after making some solid decisions.

How did Kim Gravel lose weight?

Weight-loss (Image via Pexels/SHVETS production)

Kim Gravel’s dedication helped her lose a drastic 4 kg in ten days. Quite challenging right, but where there’s a will, there’s a way. Kim talked about her journey on her podcast.

Gravel’s weight=loss journey, as she reads from her pageant day diaries, had been an obsession with the “struggle” of losing weight. Right from the age of 19, she focused too much on the struggle, which made her journey progressively harder.

Kim Gravel's weight=loss journey is explained more in philosophical terms, as it's that one powerful decision that eventually helps you succeed. Kim Gravel’s weight-loss motivation came not from some extrinsic speech but just a firm decision to lose weight one Monday morning.

She said:

“For twenty years I’ve been trying to lose the same weight I’ve lost in two months”.

She made another amazing point about losing weight:

“We have all the knowledge, we haven’t made the decision”.

It sums up the problem with modern-day society and access to the internet where vast materials are accessible, but we do not make any decisions to move forward, and, at times, we are not aware of the same.

How Kim Gravel lost 37 pounds

Weight-loss (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Kim Gravel's weight loss diet opted for a low-carb diet i.e., a Keto diet to achieve her goal.

A keto or “ketogenic” diet is a fast and effective way for you to get most calories through protein and healthy fats rather than the slow-settling carbohydrates responsible for gaining excess weight.

Kim Gravel's weight-loss process included reducing her portion sizes and calculating properly the amount of fat, carbs and protein intake in each meal. She also planned properly the number of meals she had throughout the day.

Gravel’s weight-loss exercises consisted of yoga, treadmill workouts, moderate intensity and other physical activities all year round. She also participates in 5k marathons and other outside activities.

Kim Gravel's weight-loss above all focuses on the need for discipline. She felt uncomfortable with exercising in the beginning but slowly realized the benefit she could reap through dedication.

She also owns a line of her weight loss product called 'Kim Gravel’s GoKeto gummies’ and also also avoids high-sugar and processed foods.

Kim Gravel’s weight-loss journey is more a mental battle than physical. She advises you to shift your focus from the struggle to work.

Once you dedicate yourself to the journey without caring for results, you can achieve your goal. Gravel's weight-loss journey shows us that body transformation is more mental hard work than physical labor.

It all starts with a proper mindset, and following it with discipline can bring out significant results.