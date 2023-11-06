Apple Cider vs Apple Juice, which is better for your health?

The Apple Cider vs Apple Juice debate is a common one among health nutritionists and sports enthusiasts, who argue which of the two has more benefits. Apple Cider is a type of vinegar that is made of crushed fermented apples, yeasts, and sugar, that is commonly used as seasoning in salads, pickles, and marinades.

Apple juice, on the other hand, is extracted from freshly picked apples, by pressing the juice out of them. While both of them have their benefits, we will do a parallel comparison between Apple Cider vs Apple Juice in this article, telling you about all of their benefits, so that you will get a clear idea of what will be the best for you.

The debate: Apple Cider vs Apple Juice

While the age-old debate ensues, let us learn more about these two elements separately before jumping to comparisons-

Apple Cider:

Apple cider is mainly used as a preservative and is one solution in the kitchen with several health benefits. It has antibacterial properties and prevents heart-related issues. Recent studies have shown that apple cider vinegar is also effective in controlling blood sugar levels, and may even help in weight loss.

These numerous collective benefits make it one of the most popularly bought vinegars in the market. But before it became widely popular (thanks to the influencers on social media), it was a popular home remedy to prevent germs in the kitchen.

Apple cider vinegar is made through fermentation when apples are crushed and yeast is added to speed up the process. The sugar converts into alcohol and then natural bacteria break the alcohol into acetic acid, which gives this vinegar its tangy taste and odor.

Apple Juice:

As compared to apple cider, apple juice is known for its excellent hydrating quality, which makes it one of the most beloved drinks in summer. Apple is an extremely healthy food and though juicing does reduce its fibers, the juice still retains several health benefits.

Apple juice is highly diluted in water (88%), and hence it is very easy for the body to digest it. A glass of apple juice, therefore, becomes a very good option for someone who is dehydrated.

Comparing benefits:

Apple juice is an excellent source of Vitamin C which helps in the growth and repair of tissues in our body. Along with that, it contains polyphenols — an antioxidant that protects our bodies from free radicals, which make our cells unstable.

In comparison to apple cider vs apple juice, apple cider vinegar is an excellent source of antioxidants, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus.

Here is a list of comparative benefits provided by Apple Cider Vinegar versus Apple Juice-

Apple Cider Vinegar vs Apple Juice

Promoting Healthy Hair Boosts Hydration Killing Harmful Bacteria Supports Brain Function Maintaining Blood Pressure Has Anti-inflammatory Properties Weight Loss Neutralizes Free Radicals Maintaining Blood Sugar Levels Helps to Control Diabetes Lowering Cholesterol Levels Prevents Heart Disease

Comparing cons:

Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar is highly acidic, and if you drink too much of it neat, it can hurt your esophagus. Undiluted ACV also breaks down tooth enamel, which can damage the strength of your teeth. Hence, it is best prescribed to always dilute it with water to avoid the harsh side effects.

ACV if drinked on an empty stomach, can cause nausea and vomiting. Also, people with low potassium levels (hypokalemia) are prescribed not to consume ACV as it can make things worse. Along with it, people having kidney problems are advised not to consume ACV as the kidneys might not be able to flush high levels of acid.

If you are undergoing any kind of advanced drugs such as insulin or laxatives, it's always safe to consult your physician before adding it up.

Apple juice:

Though apple juice has some excellent health benefits, it too comes with a few drawbacks, that if persisted may create a few health risks. It's comparatively easier to drink apple juice than to eat a whole apple, which can usually lead to overeating and consuming more calories than needed, which can lead to weight gain.

Most apple juices are generally filled with added sugar, and the fruit generally loses its fiber properties due to blending. Fiber slows up the absorption of sugar in the blood, and the absence of it spikes blood sugar levels. Similar to apple cider vinegar, apple juice affects the enamel in the tooth and can lead to cavities.

Conclusion:

It is very difficult to choose a winner between apple cider vs apple juice, as to what is a better option for your health. Both are processed in completely different ways and have different health benefits.

Hence, the best way is to use both of these options, for your health goals. To get the best out of both of them, it is best to consult a dietician, who can give you a balanced chart, combined with other foods, that will suit the best for your body.