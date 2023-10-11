Astragalus benefits and what are its side effects

Astragalus benefits have been known to people since ancient times and have been used for medicinal purposes.

Commonly known as huang qi or milk vetch, Astragalus is found in over 3000 different species of herbs and small shrubs. But most commonly, only two are used as supplements: Astragalus membranaceus and Astragalus mongholicus.

The root of the plant is specifically used as an extract to create supplements and capsule powders and is even consumed in the form of tea. These roots contain compounds that are known to strengthen the immune system and also reduce inflammation.

The antioxidants found in Astragalus help clean free radicals from our body which are responsible for cellular damage. Although there are no known reasons to stop free radicals completely, these antioxidants significantly control their effect which in turn helps the problems associated with aging.

Astragalus benefits for health: Reasons why Astragalus should be in your cup of tea

Consumption of Astragalus consistently can prevent many diseases (Image via Unsplash/Manki Kim)

Astragalus is known to boost our immune system and is used to treat various health conditions. It is a very good natural dietary supplement option if taken with precaution, and with the consultation of a physician.

Fights certain Heart Conditions

Astragalus benefits our blood vessels by widening them, which results in an increased flow of blood from the heart. Clinical studies have shown that it also improves certain heart conditions in certain patients at a high risk of heart failure.

Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, it may reduce the symptoms of myocarditis, although proper findings are yet to be made.

Enhances the Immune System

Astragalus is known to boost the immune system (Image via Unsplash/ Akhilesh Sharma)

Astragalus benefits are numerous and it is consumed worldwide, especially since it has certain compounds that boost the immune system. This is because Astragalus increases the body's production of white blood cells, which are responsible for preventing bacteria and viruses that cause diseases.

Controls Blood Sugar Levels

Astragalus' benefits have been known for centuries and have been used in Chinese medicine because the plant's roots help lower blood sugar levels, especially in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

Studies show that taking around 40-60 grams of astragalus after meals or fasting improves blood sugar levels in people with type-2 diabetes, if taken consistently for up to four months.

Prevents Kidney Diseases

Astragalus prevents certain Kidney Infections (Image via Unsplash/ Robina Weermeijer)

Astragalus improves blood flow in the body, improving the functioning of the kidney which helps clear out extra proteins from the urine and prevent diseases such as Proteinuria. It may also prevent certain kidney infections, heal damages, and improve their functioning.

May minimize Post-Chemo Side Effects

Studies show that Astragalus benefits cancer patients by reducing certain negative side effects of Chemotherapy, which involves nausea and vomiting, especially for patients undergoing treatment for colon cancer.

Astragalus: Side Effects and Precautions

High doses of Astragalus should be avoided to prevent any side effects (Image via Unsplash/ Lance Reis)

Astragalus' benefits are best seen when taken in combination with other herbal supplements. Although this is safe for most individuals, certain minor side effects have been seen in individuals, such as rashes, itching, runny nose, nausea, etc. It is highly beneficial when consumed in the appropriate amount but a high dosage should be avoided as it may suppress the immune system.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women should not take this root and it is also not recommended for patients on medications. The same applies to patients with immune system diseases, such as multiple sclerosis lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, or other autoimmune diseases.

Individuals taking immunosuppressant drugs are strongly recommended not to take this medicine, as it may increase the activity of the immune system, in turn decreasing the effects of the drugs.

The compounds found in Astragalus have significant effects on blood sugar levels, and if taken with precaution, help minimize cholesterol. However, it is generally recommended that the users should consult a physician for the appropriate amount of dosage to avoid any side effects, and get all its health benefits.