Benefits of ASMR for mental health that are beyond brain tingles

Ever seen people making soft sounds or talking closely to the mic? ASMR, short for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, has gained immense popularity and acceptance recently due to its emergence as a distinct and potent method for mental well-being.

ASMR is a quite accessible tool which promotes a positive tingling sensation. Its rejuvenating and calming effects can be healing for people struggling with depression and anxiety. In fact, a lot of viewers demand more videos because of the positive tingles their brain experiences.

Embracing the healing murmurs of ASMR can bring about a strong sense of solace to the struggling individual, resulting in improved mental health.

What is ASMR?

ASMR is a unique experience that's sensory in nature and typically induces a tingling sensation, usually starting from the head and traveling to the spine. Multiple auditory as well as visual stimuli, like gentle voices, soft tapping or sounds of rustling, trigger this phenomenon.

Content creaters make videos particularly tailored to trigger these responses in viewers. These videos can be easily found on YouTube, where a lot of individuals access videos to rejuvenate and be at ease.

ASMR for depression and anxiety: Myth or truth?

Depression along with anxiety are psychological conditions affecting many. These issues can have an alarming level of impact on overall life. ASMR can be a soothing experience because of the constant chatter of thoughts and emotions that accompany these issues.

The calming and rejuvenating nature of videos can be a meditative experience, helping people to in strengthening their attention to the present moment.

This method is also very helpful in dealing with symptoms of anxiety, which include excessive worry about the future. It brings about a very unique opportunity to anchor oneself in the here and now while putting an end to racing thoughts.

Moreover, the tingling experience brought fourth by videos might set off the secretion of endorphins along with dopamine, which is the brain’s feel-good chemicals.

It can provide a relaxing and euphoric experience, which is particularly helpful for people going through depressive episodes. However, this method can't be considered a treatment for either of these conditions.

What are the benefits of ASMR?

Typically, the most common benefit of seeing these videos is a tingling and comforting sensation. It's also important to consider individual choices. Not everyone is comfortable with these sounds and may also get irritated.

For others, they may feel an instant reduction in their stress level and might want to hear more. If you're feeling overwhelmed and need a quick distraction, these sounds can do the job.

Another benefit of these sounds is that they can help you with focus and concentration. The videos encourage individuals to tune to the sounds and maintain their attention.

Some people even fall asleep easily to these sounds. These videos may not be your preference, but they work for many.

Always keep in mind: ASMR isn't an escape from therapeutic approaches but a tool that can offer shooting benefits. It's a great way to remain in the present and put a stop to our racing thoughts.

If you continue to grapple with the symptoms of depression or anxiety, seek immediate professional help for a healthy and fruitful future.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

