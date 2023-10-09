Benefits of chayote squash: 7 reasons why you should add Chayote to your diet

The benefits of chayote are far more than our ten fingers can count. Bored of your typical Avocado toppings? In that case, you will be pleased to know about an even healthier vegetable alternative, chayote.

Chayote (Sechium module), belonging to the gourd family Cucurbitaceae, has been a favorite since World War 2 when it was referred to as "Mock Apple". Low in carbs and high in fiber, it is a dream food for Keto consumers. Here, we have compiled a list of seven compelling reasons why you should include chayote in your daily meals.

Health benefits of chayote- 7 reasons why you should be eating chayote regularly:

Too nutritious?

Chayote is full of nutrition (Image via Unsplash/Anna Pelzer)

Have you heard of a vegetable being too nutritious? The benefits of chayote are that they are exceptionally rich in minerals, antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and protein. What else could one ask for?

Avoid diabetes

Soluble fibers found in Chayote fight diabetes (Image via Unsplash/Diabetesmagazijn.nl)

Chayote is unique for its high levels of Vitamin C, soluble fibers, magnesium, potassium, and riboflavin acid.

With growing age, the body becomes progressively less sensitive to insulin, a hormone responsible for maintaining blood sugar levels. This is called Insulin Resistance which, in turn, leads to Diabetes.

Being rich in soluble fibers, it helps the absorption of carbs, reduces the blog sugar response, and assists in smooth digestion (healthy tummy? right).

Chayote contains 12mg of magnesium and a whopping 125mg of potassium per 100g, the nutrients that help minimize the risks of developing diabetes in the near future.

Reduces Heart risks

Chayote reduces heart risks (Image via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

The biggest risks to the heart are minimized with daily consumption of Chayote. Chayote and its benefits extend to reducing cholesterol levels, maintaining healthy blood flow, and lowering blood pressure levels.

Studies have shown that one of the main benefits of chayote is that it helps smoothen and relax blood vessels, thus helping to ensure a healthy blood flow.

Studies conducted on animals show the effect of the compound Myricetin, found abundantly in chayote, helps reduce cholesterol levels. It also contains almost 14% of the RDI for fiber, thus helping reduce heart risks as well.

Lowers risk of cancer

Chayote has anti-cancer properties (Image via Unsplash/Marcelo Leal)

Studies have linked Chayote to anti-cancer properties, especially for those battling digestive tract cancer, lowering cellular cancer growth for cervical cancer and leukemia.

While there has been a lack of definitive studies, the consumption of healthy and ample amounts assists in lowering the chances of cancer.

Anti-aging properties

A healthy amount of collagen makes even tone skin (Image via Unsplash/Rod Long)

Chayote is rich in one compound i.e., Vitamin C, that helps produce a healthy amount of Collagen for firm, glowing, and bouncy skin. A major benefit of chayote is that it helps in reducing wrinkles and fine lines occurring due to heavy stress in modern times.

Studies have shown the battling effect of chayote against UV radiation protecting the skin against exposed burns. Thus, chayote is a beneficial friend against premature aging.

For a friendly liver

Chayote prevents Fatty Liver disease (Image via Unsplash/Leohoho)

A healthy liver is a great asset to anyone. But today's invasive global fast-food chains and high alcohol consumption have led to an increase in the chances of encountering fatty liver disease.

Fatty liver is the result of the accumulation of fats in the liver tissues that prevents it from working properly. Consumption of chayote and its special enzymes prevent the accumulation of fat deposits in the liver and thus, prevents the chances of a fatty liver.

Helps losing fat

Pair it up with its friendly brother, avocado, and chayote will help in reducing excessive belly fat and promote the growth of good cholesterol due to its abundance in antioxidants. The benefits of chayote are multifarious as it works out perfectly for any diet and is, thus, a healthy agent in weight loss.

Medicinal benefits of chayote

The benefits of chayote are that it is a unique vegetable that is nutritious and helps in reducing blood sugar levels and lowering risks of cardiac arrests and cholesterol. It fosters better skin and a healthy liver and has many more benefits that aren't accounted for yet. It truly works as a wonder veggie!

Bonus, just for you!

Chayote is easy to prepare and goes well with most food items. Throw some cumin, spices, and salt for a tangy salad, or pair it up with avocado for a drizzle of a keto salad. The chayote seeds also work your taste buds in a spicy marinade. What, a fascinating little fella, right?