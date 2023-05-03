Benefits of slippery elm bark: A natural remedy for digestive health and women's wellness

There are many benefits of slippery elm, including digestive health and skin care. Slippery elm (Ulmus rubra) is a species of elm tree found in the eastern part of North America.

It's well-known for its medicinal properties, which have been used for centuries by Native Americans to treat a variety of ailments. In this article, we explore the benefits of slippery elm bark, as well as its specific benefits for women's health.

Benefits of slippery elm bark

Soothing and healing digestive issues (Sonny Sixteen/ Pexels)

Soothes digestive issues

One of the primary benefits of slippery elm bark is its ability to soothe and heal digestive issues.

The inner bark of the tree contains mucilage, a gel-like substance that becomes slippery when mixed with water. This mucilage coats the digestive tract, reducing inflammation and irritation.

Slippery elm bark can be used to treat a range of digestive issues, including acid reflux, gastritis and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It can also help alleviate symptoms of diarrhea and constipation.

Reduces inflammation

Slippery elm bark has anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it an effective treatment for conditions that involve inflammation.

For example, it can help reduce inflammation associated with arthritis and can also be used to treat sore throats and respiratory infections.

Supports skin health

The benefits of slippery elm bark include use to support skin health. Its mucilage content makes it an effective emollient, which means it can help moisturize and soothe dry, irritated skin. It can also be used to treat skin issues, like eczema, psoriasis and acne.

Boosts immune system

Slippery elm bark contains antioxidants, which helps boost the immune system. Antioxidants protect the body from damage caused by free radicals, which can contribute to a range of health issues, including cancer and heart disease.

Slippery elm benefits for women

Soothes menstrual cramps

Many women experience menstrual cramps, which can be uncomfortable and painful.

The benefits of slippery elm include help to soothe menstrual cramps, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. It can also be used to treat other menstrual issues, like irregular periods, too.

Reduces vaginal irritation

Slippery elm bark can be used to reduce vaginal irritation. Its mucilage content makes it an effective lubricant, which can help alleviate dryness and irritation. It can also be used to treat conditions like vaginitis and yeast infections.

Supports breastfeeding

Slippery elm bark can be used to support breastfeeding. Its mucilage content can help increase milk production, making it an effective treatment for low milk supply. It can also be used to soothe sore nipples and other breastfeeding-related issues.

Alleviates menopausal symptoms

Many women experience a range of symptoms during menopause, including hot flashes, night sweats and vaginal dryness. Slippery elm bark can be used to alleviate these symptoms, thanks to its hormone-balancing properties.

How to use slippery elm bark?

There are various ways to consume slippery elm bark. (Kelly/ Pexels)

Slippery elm bark can be consumed in a variety of forms, including teas, capsules, and powders. It can also be applied on the skin. When consuming slippery elm bark, it's important to follow the recommended dosage guidelines, as excessive consumption can cause side effects such as nausea and vomiting.

When using slippery elm bark topically, it's important to test it on a small area of skin first to ensure that you're not allergic to it. Using slippery elm bark as a skin treatment, mix a small amount of the powder with water to create a paste. Apply the paste to the affected area, and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with warm water.

There are many benefits of slippery elm, including digestive health and skin care. for the body, including digestive health, skincare and immune system support.

Slippery elm bark can be consumed in a variety of forms and applied topically to the skin. However, it's important to follow the recommended dosage guidelines and to test it on a small area of the skin first when using it topically.

Overall, slippery elm bark is a versatile and natural remedy that can help improve overall health and well-being.

