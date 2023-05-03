Benefits of zinc for men: Improving skin and health

Benefits of zinc comprise helping boost the immune system, support healthy testosterone level and improve skin health.

Zinc is an essential mineral that plays a vital role in maintaining good health. While both men and women can benefit from consuming zinc, men may particularly benefit from it.

In this article, we discuss the benefits of zinc for men, focusing on skin and overall health.

Zinc benefits for skin

Zinc supplements can be taken. (Anna Shvets/Pexels)

Reducing acne: Zinc has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation and redness associated with acne. It also helps regulate production of sebum, a natural oil that can clog pores and lead to breakouts.

Wound healing: Zinc is essential for the production of collagen, a protein that's essential for growth and repair of skin tissue. It can help speed up the healing process of wounds and reduce risk of infection.

Anti-aging: Zinc helps protect the skin from oxidative stress, which is one of the main causes of aging. It also helps maintain the integrity of the skin barrier, preventing moisture loss and keeping the skin hydrated and plump.

Health benefits of zinc for men

Boosting immune system: Zinc plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy immune system. It helps produce and activate white blood cells, which are essential for fighting off infections and diseases.

Supporting testosterone level: Zinc is important for production of testosterone, a hormone that plays a crucial role in men's health. Low levels of testosterone can lead to many health issues, including decreased libido, fatigue and muscle weakness.

Improving heart health: Zinc helps regulate cholesterol level and reduce inflammation, which can lower risk of heart disease. Studies have shown that zinc supplementation can improve blood lipid profiles and reduce risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Supporting brain function: Zinc is essential for the proper functioning of the brain and nervous system. It helps regulate neurotransmitters, which are essential for mood, memory and cognitive function.

How to incorporate zinc in your diet?

The recommended daily intake of zinc for men is 11 milligrams per day. Zinc can be found in a variety of foods, including:

Oysters

Beef

Pork

Chicken

Beans

Nuts

Whole grains

Dairy products

Supplements are also available for those who may not be getting enough zinc from their diet.

Zinc can assist in decreasing inflammation and redness linked with acne. (ready made/Pexels)

Zinc is an essential mineral that's important for men's health. It can help improve skin health, boost immune system, support healthy testosterone level and improve heart and brain function.

To reap the benefits of zinc for men, it's important to consume a balanced diet that includes zinc-rich foods or consider taking supplements under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

