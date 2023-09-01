David Venable loses around 70 pounds in 6 months: How did he manage to do this?

Earlier this year American TV personality David Venable went through a drastic weight loss transformation, losing 70 pounds in around six months.

Reflecting on the same, he made a post on Instagram highlighting how important the change was for him in the long run. Sharing a before and after photo of himself on the social media platform, he wrote:

"Hey Friends! Today marks the one-year anniversary of the beginning of my Health Journey. On February 3, 2022 … I met with my doctor and we had a very direct conversation about my need to be my best self. The photo on the left is right after I left the doctor’s office and the photo on the right shows me one year later and 70 POUNDS DOWN!"

Besides this, David Venable also thanked his fans and loved ones for their undivided support and encouragement during the time.

The comment section of the post was flooded with positive comments that lauded David for his amazing transformation. One user said:

"You look amazing! Congratulations!"

Another one wrote:

"So awesome and not always easy but worth it. Congrats and you are inspiring to many others."

David Venable Weight Loss Gummies: Should you buy it or not?

Following his drastic physical transformation, David Venable launched his own line of weight-loss gummies to aid those who are willing to lose a few pounds without having to put in much effort. So do these gummies work? And, how safe are these chewables?

The David Venable Weight Loss Gummies are ketosis-promoting dietary supplements. It contains ketones that help to produce more ketones, which are known to help suppress hunger and keep your energy levels high.

Moreover, it also helps to remove accumulated weight from specific points in the body on its own, without much effort, making it a wonderful option for those who want to lose weight without having to put in much effort.

Since the time it was introduced, the gummies have received some positive reviews, which makes them a good supplement for weight reduction. However, to make use of its full potential, you also need to couple it with a keto diet and regular exercise.

But before you do any of this, it is advisable that you consult a professional to avoid facing any consequences later. It is also recommended that children below the age of 18 and pregnant and lactating women keep away from it. In certain cases side effects may appear, however, they are mostly manageable.

How did David Venable lose so much weight?

Based on an article published in the Deccan Herald on August 22, 2023, here are the ways David Venable was able to lose weight:

He maintained a low-calorie, low-carb diet to facilitate weight reduction. In order to maintain a low-carb diet he removed sugars and carbs from his daily intake. To maintain a low-calorie diet he kept a strict watch on the things that he consumed. He spent hours during grocery runs checking the labels of items he purchased in an attempt to be mindful of his calorie consumption.

Besides, keeping a watch on food consumption, Venable also took part in a lot of daily physical activities like doing yoga and treadmill workouts on a regular basis. Although he initially disliked the idea of having to exercise daily, he later agreed that his stance towards it changed substantially. After doing so, he accepted that he felt more himself, felt happier, and also felt more energetic.

After he had successfully lost more weight than he had initially intended to lose, David said that the change impacted both his mental and physical health with him feeling more confident in his own body than he ever has.

He also shared that the drastic change had opened quite a few doors for him as he was getting more opportunities in the entertainment industry than he was used to generally.

Although David did manage to lose 70 pounds in six months, it is advisable that you consult an expert before you wish to start your own personal expedition towards weight loss. Without strict supervision during the process, it is impossible to embark on this journey and not face any consequences.