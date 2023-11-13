Dry ginger vs fresh ginger: What's best for you

The dry ginger vs fresh ginger debate has been going for a long time. Ginger is a versatile spice that's valued not only for its culinary applications but also for its distinctive characteristics.

Fresh ginger, for example, contains a diverse range of fragrant components. Natural ginger and powdered ginger, on the other hand, have distinct benefits, both can be useful additions to your cooking.

Dried and fresh roots are used in both cooking and medicine. While they may appear to be similar, they're not. Dry ginger water is preferable over fresh ginger tea for bloating and abdominal discomfort, as the latter enhances Vata, while dry ginger water balances it.

Fresh ginger is available in two varieties: young and mature. Meanwhile, dried ginger is fresh ginger that has been soaked overnight and sun-dried for around a week.

Dry ginger vs fresh ginger benefits

Dry ginger (also known as "sonth") is created by drying the fresh root of ginger and crushing it down to a fine powder. Dry ginger includes concentrated versions of nutrients that aid in the prevention of oxidative damage in the body.

Some benefits of consuming dry ginger are:

1) Facilitates digestion

Dry ginger powder is believed to relieve stomach pain and discomfort related to long-term indigestion difficulties.

Indigestion is caused by poor food habits and a delay in the emptying of the stomach. Consuming 1–2 grams of dried ginger powder after a meal helps speed up stomach emptying and relieve indigestion.

2) Helps with morning sickness

Dry ginger with hot water can be used as a cure for sickness in the morning and motion sickness, especially in pregnant women.

Dry ginger mixed with warm water serves as an effective treatment for nausea in pregnant women. Due to its anti-inflammatory characteristics, dry ginger relaxes the stomach while offering total relief from discomfort.

3) Weight loss

Weight loss is one of the many advantages of ginger powder. One of the weight-loss methods is ginger powder tea.

In a cup of hot water, mix 12 teaspoons of dry ginger powder. To lose weight, thoroughly dissolve this and consume it every day. If desired, this tea can be sweetened with honey.

Benefits of fresh ginger

Fresh ginger is just ginger roots that are readily accessible in the market. You can use it to make ginger paste in curries, grind it when making tea, and more. It has a rich perfume and a strong taste that gives a distinct texture to the meal and drink to which it is added.

Some benefits of fresh ginger include:

1) Anti-nausea

Fresh ginger has become famous for its nausea-relieving effects. It is commonly used to treat sickness while travelling, morning sickness throughout pregnancy, and nausea caused by a variety of diseases. Making ginger tea or chewing on a little slice of fresh ginger can be beneficial.

2) Reduce pain

Ginger includes gingerols, which reduce inflammation and switch off pain-causing molecules in the body. However, if you are suffering from persistent pain, consult your doctor about an ongoing treatment plan, as it may be something that a plant cannot cure.

3) Reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases

Ginger's blood-thinning characteristics may aid in the prevention of blood clot formation, lowering your risk of heart disease and stroke. However, if you are already taking blood-thinning drugs, you should see your doctor before adding more ginger to your diet.

If you're still confused between dry ginger vs fresh ginger -

Fresh ginger has a milder flavor than dried ginger. The precise ratio of ginger powder to fresh ginger depends on your desire for the amount of its strong, spicy flavor you'd like in the food, as well as the intensity, age, and nature of the particular spice itself.