Effective Gluteus Medius Exercises For Weak Glutes

Gluteus medius exercises are important to give the butt a proper shape. It’s the upper part of the muscle group, and the biggest part, gluteus maximus, goes over it.

It doesn’t look like it, but the medius is the second biggest part of the muscle group. It has several major functions, but two of the most important are hip abduction and rotation.

Knowing the gluteus medius

Gluteus medius exercises (Photo via Unsplash/Benjamin Klaver)

This part of the muscle is located in the outer and upper areas of the hips. It works on stabilization and strengthening of the pelvis along with hip rotation and abduction.

Furthermore, this part of the muscle group should be strengthened using gluteus medius exercises to reduce chances of back and knee pain. Next, it even helps improve posture.

Some of the exercises that can target the gluteus medius include side lying lifts, fire hydrants, and others. Let’s discuss the gluteus medius exercises now.

Best gluteus medius exercises

Stretching Gluteus Medius (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

The following gluteus medius exercises can help make the muscle stronger:

1) Clamshell

To do a clamshell

Lie on your side.

Keep your knees bent but feet together.

Lift your top knee high, but your pelvis should not move.

Lower your knees steadily to get back to the starting position.

2) Side-lying leg lift

To do a side-lying leg lift:

Lie on your side.

Keep your legs extended towards the bottom with one on top of another.

Put your arms in front of you, and extend them for balance.

Lift your top leg to the highest possible height without moving your pelvis.

Slowly bring it back down to the starting position.

Repeat the same on your other side.

3) Fire hydrant

To do a fire hydrant:

Go on your hands and knees.

Keep your wrists below your shoulders while your knees are under your hips.

Lift your right knee outwards (to the side), but ensure that you do not move your pelvis.

Bring your leg back to the starting position.

Repeat for your left leg.

4) Step-up

To do a step-up:

Stand in front of an elevated platform, preferably a bench or a step.

Keep your right foot on the bench, and lift your upwards.

Bring your left foot on the bench. Step back down with the right foot.

Bring your left foot to the floor.

Repeat that for your right and left side for at least ten reps.

5) Glute bridge

To do a glute bridge:

Lie on your back, and keep your legs bent from your knees.

Keep your feet flat on the floor.

Keep your arms on your sides or lightly on your hips.

Squeeze your glutes, and push your hips upwards towards the ceiling.

Lower your hips steadily, and bring it back to the starting position.

If you want to keep constant tension on your glutes, start the second rep right before your glutes touch the floor.

Stretching the gluteus medius

Stretching gluteus medius (Photo via Unsplash/Liveology Yoga Magazine)

The following list are a couple of movements that can help stretch the gluteus medius and improve its mobility.

Pigeon pose

Standing IT band stretch

Seated butterfly

Lying glutes stretch

Figure four stretch

While some believe stretching is underrated, others think the opposite. However, eventually it comes down to how it makes you feel and how well it works for your muscles.

You must remember that there's no “one size fits all” in the fitness industry. Everyone’s body reacts differently to various movements, and it takes a certain degree of trial and error to understand which movements can reap the maximum benefits for your muscles.

An effective gluteus medius workout and glute muscles stretching can allow you to become more mobile while strengthening the lower body, improving posture, and making it easier to do compound movements like deadlifts and squats.

Furthermore, gluteus medius exercises can prevent injury and pain and improve performance along with function. However, if you have lower back pain, consult a physical therapist or expert to get a better understanding of which exercises you can do and cannot do.

Poll : 0 votes