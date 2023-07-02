Effective Ways to Use Machines for Hamstrings to Unlock Maximum Gains

The hamstrings muscle comprises three major muscles in the body, namely the biceps femoris, semitendinosus, and semimembranosus, making it very necessary for an individual to hit the muscles properly during leg day.

As a result, it becomes the responsibility of the individual to choose the correct exercises for achieving maximum hypertrophy. The muscle works as a support for the legs for walking and is often called the bicep of the hind limb. However, the hamstrings can be a difficult muscle to train if the mind-muscle connection is not prioritized, so performing the exercise with the appropriate form is the only thing to focus on while hitting the muscle.

Best Machines to Target Hamstrings

Biceps femoris, semimembranosus, and semitendinosus work as a whole in coordination to flex the knees and extend the hip joints, which allows a person to walk, run, cycle, and do other activities with their legs.

So, the priority lies in building a strong and muscular hamstring by hitting these muscles in a proper form. Performing the following exercises will surely pave the way to get the desired hamstring pump.

Lying Leg Curl

Step 1: Lie down on your stomach on the leg curl machine with your legs extended.

Step 2: Place your legs between the weight stacks and position your ankles under the padded lever.

Step 3: Bend both knees, curling your legs up towards your buttocks, while keeping your thighs flat on the pad.

Step 4: Pause briefly at the top of the movement and squeeze your hamstrings.

Step 5: Slowly lower the weight back down to the starting position in a controlled manner. Repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

Seated leg curl

Step 1: Position yourself on the leg curl machine and adjust the seat height so that your knees align with the pivot point of the machine.

Step 2: Place your knees under the padded lever and adjust the pad to rest comfortably on the back of your ankles.

Step 3: Grasp the handles for stability and ensure your back is straight and firmly pressed against the seat.

Step 4: Pull up on your heels, flexing your knees and curling your legs towards your buttocks.

Step 5: Pause briefly at the top of the movement, feeling the contraction in your hamstrings.

Step 6: Slowly lower the weight back down, extend your legs, and return to the starting position.

Standing leg curl

Step 1: Stand facing the leg curl machine and position one foot on the platform between the rollers.

Step 2: Hold onto the machine or nearby support for balance and stability.

Step 3: Keep your core engaged and raise your heel towards your buttocks, flexing your knee.

Step 4: Pause briefly at the top of the movement, focusing on the contraction in your hamstrings.

Step 5: Lower your leg back down in a controlled manner, keeping your foot off the ground.

Step 6: Carry out the movement for the desired number of repetitions and then switch to the other leg.

Smith machine stiff-leg deadlift

Step 1: Set the Smith machine bar at waist level or slightly lower. Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, toes pointing forward.

Step 2: Bend over at the hips, maintaining a flat back, and grip the bar with an overhand grip. Your knees should be locked throughout the movement.

Step 3: Slowly pull up on the barbell, engaging your hamstrings and focusing on the stretch in the back of your legs.

Step 4: Pause briefly at the top of the movement, then lower the barbell back down in a controlled manner.

Smith machine Romanian deadlift

Step 1: Set the Smith machine bar on pins at mid-thigh height. Stand facing the bar with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Step 2: Position the barbell across your upper back, gripping it with an overhand grip. Keep your knees slightly bent throughout the movement.

Step 3: Push your hips back, allowing your torso to hinge forward while maintaining a flat back.

Step 4: Lower yourself by moving your hips back until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings. Keep a straight line from your head to your heels throughout the exercise.

Step 5: Engage your hamstrings and glutes to raise your torso back up to the starting position.

Leg press

Step 1: Sit down on the leg press machine, and adjust the seat position so that your knees are bent at a comfortable angle.

Step 2: Place your feet on the platform, shoulder-width apart or slightly wider, with your toes pointed slightly outward.

Step 3: Release the safety handles and push the weight away by straightening your legs, keeping your back against the pad.

Step 4: Extend your legs fully without locking your knees, feeling the contraction in your quadriceps and hamstrings.

Step 5: Pause briefly at the top of the movement and then slowly bend your knees to lower the weight back down.

Step 6: Stop before your knees are fully bent to maintain tension on the muscles.

Conclusion

While targeting the hamstrings, one should maintain an appropriate form to lessen the risk of injury as this particular muscle is prone to it. A warm-up and cool-down routine should be adapted right before and after the session for the same reason.

Hamstrings can provide a proper shape for people who want to work on their legs. One can rely on these exercises for stronger hamstrings but should not ignore manual and compound movements like deadlifts for better growth.

