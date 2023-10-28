Ego Lifting: Is Your Ego Or Your Muscles Lifting?

Ego Lifting simply refers to the act of lifting weights more than what the body is built for, which is mostly accompanied by terrible physiological form and mostly risk-imposing movements.

It is lifting with a pride-flaring ego which is often considered a detestable trait in any lifter. Let us discuss some questions related to this issue, especially regarding your journey of avoiding ego-lifting.

Why do people Ego Lifting?

The desire to push too many limits is often harmful (Image via Pexels/Leon Ardho)

Now, as a beginner in the gym, the desire to compete with people is natural. It could be because the other person lifts more than you, impressing someone you fancy. It could be because your friend lifted more than you or you got too hyped watching an experienced lifter lift.

There are a number of reasons behind someone pushing their limits in a risky manner. We feel for you. It is indeed a natural desire to out-lift someone but here is the twist. Cranking the weights up by a significant margin, more than what your body can handle is nonetheless a foolish job.

There is an autonomous and functional side to ego lifting but should strictly be avoided by beginners and intermediate lifters who don't want to risk injuries. It is natural to want to test your limits in search of quick results, but in doing so, one should always remember the risks accompanied by ego lifting, and then make a decision.

What happens when you Ego Lift?

Focusing on the mind-muscle connection is more important (Image via Pexels/Pikx By Panther)

Now, every gym goer has experienced that sensational urge to move the pin down the weight stack, push another plate to that barbell, or pick the gigantic 80s Dumbbell pair. But patience is key in such instances.

Now, an individual with a personal best of 225 lbs squats shouldn’t jump towards attempting a 315. A person who can barbell curl 20 Kilos for 10 clean reps, shouldn’t jump directly to adding 10 Kilos to the bar and expect the same amount of reps.

This is where your ego lifts for you instead of your body and mind. You might have seen guys packing extra weight just to haul the weights in the air with terrible form, inconsistent range of motion, and lack of safety. Stay away from these people.

How do you know if you are ego-lifting?

Pushing too much can lead to deep damage (Image via Unsplash/Ketut Subiyanto)

Ask yourself, are you cranking up more plates to that bench press just to churn out 2 reps of the worst form known to mankind? If that is the case, then you are indeed ego-lifting.

Did you just stack the pin way down in the Lat Pulldown apparatus just to do four reps of grueling pulldowns, taking the back entirely out of the equation because of your bad form? If so, you are ego-lifting.

Lifting more is different from Ego Lift. One person performing a bench press of 225 with seven clean reps, proper form, mind-muscle connection, and exquisite Range of Motion is different from the loud-mouthed lifter who can barely do 145 but adds another plate out of nowhere to satiate his ego.

That is a safety hazard and is ego-lifting.

Does Ego Lifting help with Gains?

Lifting more is different from Ego Lifting (Image via Pexels/Pikx By Panther)

Yes and no. Ego Lift simply refers to lifting more than your body can handle in terms of the tendon to muscle stress and strength. That said, there exist two spheres.

One is to utilize this very issue for better gains while not risking health. This is common to powerlifters and advanced bodybuilders, who use it while still maintaining a fairly safe range of motion and assisted spotters for faster and better stress on muscles helping them grow.

But this is riddled with too many health risks. The absence of good spotters or the lack of understanding of what could cause serious damage can be harmful. One such horrific example is that of the tearing of bicep tendons while going too heavy in preacher curls.

There can be a heavy price to pay for ego lifting and hence, is not advised for everyone. The term itself carries a negative connotation, which is why one should understand that it requires pushing one's body beyond its means.

As a healthy summer, we’d always recommend staying safe and working with enough awareness and knowledge. Avoid ego lifting and stay consistent with your work.