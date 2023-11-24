Exploring the relationship between teething and vomiting

Parents and carers frequently associate vomiting to teething, however the symptoms are rarely linked.

Teething is a joyful and significant developmental milestone in your baby's life. It indicates that your youngster will soon be able to try an array of new foods. However, it is not always a pleasant experience for your infant.

Vomiting is an indication of an underlying ailment, not a condition in and of itself. This reflex means that your child's body is reacting to a condition, infection, pollutant, or stimulation.

Teething may be a very painful time for your infant, and if it is followed by vomiting, you may wonder if anything is wrong. However, evidence indicates that vomiting isn't a normal teething symptom.

Teething and vomiting

Teething begins between the ages of four and seven months. The bottom teeth, known as the pins, are usually the first to show up, followed by the top centre teeth. A child will have approximately 20 teeth by the age of three.

Teething can occasionally be accompanied by vomiting and fever. Teething is an ordinary stage of growth for kids that can be painful.

Teething and vomiting relationship (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Pixabay)

There is not a clear connection connecting teething and vomiting. Infants are prone to vomiting and expulsion of their gut if they catch an infection that includes a stomach virus or ingest something that does not suit them.

Symptoms your child is teething

It is critical to visit a specialist to learn what takes place throughout teething as well as how it impacts the infant's other functions. It is critical to visit a specialist to learn what takes place throughout teething as well as how it impacts the infant's other functions.

Some symptoms include:

Gums that are swollen and painful

Fussiness and tears

Coughing

Chewing

Changes in eating habits

sleep issues

Excessive drooling

Slight fever

Relationship between teething and vomiting (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Pixabay)

Teething symptoms, such as vomiting, typically begin four days prior to and linger up to three days following the new tooth emerges. You are not required to abuse any teething treatments prescribed by your doctor for your kid.

Managing the symptoms of teething

1) Cold temperatures

To soothe the gums, use a cold compress, a cooled spoon, or a teething ring. Never give a frozen chewing ring to an infant since it may cause more damage than good.

Importance understanding teething and vomiting (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Pixabay)

2) Give them something to chew

If your infant is gnawing, you can give them healthful foods to chew on, such as raw fruit and vegetables, as long as you are certain that no parts will break off and risk choking. You should also remain nearby to ensure they don't choke.

Teething and vomiting : Tips to manage symptoms (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Pixabay)

3) Consult a doctor

The initial step should be to consult with a doctor to better grasp the situation. Trying any cure on a newborn without first seeing a doctor may prove dangerous. As a result, whenever your infant reaches the teething phase, consult with your doctor so that they may advise you on a few easy home treatments to provide relief.

Consulting a doctor for teething and vomiting (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Cottonbro)

4) Rubbing your baby's gums

Gently massage your baby's gums with a clean finger or wet gauze. The pressure used in this manner alleviates some of the agony.

This easy-to-do exercise can alleviate the pain that your child is going through due to teething.

Teething and vomiting symptoms (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Vika)

5) Frozen washing cloth

This process requires wetting a towel and twisting it, then freezing it until it is solid. The frozen towel can then be given to the kid to chew on, or it can be utilised for massaging their gums.

Washing cloth for teething and vomiting (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Daniel)

6) Use oitments

Excessive drooling can irritate the skin. Gently wipe away excessive saliva from the chin as well as mouth area using a clean cloth. Applying a fragrance-free lotion or ointment to inflamed skin may also help.

Ointments for teething and vomiting (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Sam Rana)

Teething may usually be treated at home by parents and carers using basic therapies that include cold compresses and massages. Dentists, doctors, or paediatricians can offer more guidance on how to treat symptoms.

You should also take your kid to the doctor if they are vomiting often, has diarrhoea, or appears to be in pain. Some symptoms, such as vomiting, shouldn't be attributed to chewing because they may be the result of a condition that is more serious.