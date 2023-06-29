5 best foods good for the eyes that must be included in diet

The best foods good for the eyes are the ones that contain vitamin A in the form of retinol, which is the most bioavailable and active form of the vitamin. For vegans and vegetarians, foods rich in beta-carotene can be considered, but beta-carotene is less effective than retinol.

Other nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids are also good for eye health and are present along with retinol in various foods. In this article, we bring you a list of foods good for eyes that must be included in a regular diet.

Foods good for the eyes: List of vitamin A foods for eyes

Salmon is an amazing food for eyesight improvement (Image via Unsplash/CA Creative)

The following five foods for eyesight improvement can be included:

1) Cod

Cod is a popular Atlantic fish known for its omega-3 content. Omega-3 fatty acids include eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid.

However, they're also amazing sources of vitamin A and vitamin D in their most bioavailable form. Cod liver oil is a popular dietary supplement as well. It's among the best natural foods for vitamin A deficiency and can be considered among the foods good for the eyes.

As per the data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, four ounces of Atlantic cod contains:

Calories : 90 kcal

: 90 kcal Fat : 0.5 grams

: 0.5 grams Sodium : 79.5 mg

: 79.5 mg Carbohydrates : 0 gram

: 0 gram Fiber : 0 gram

: 0 gram Sugar : 0 gram

: 0 gram Protein : 20 grams

: 20 grams Iron : 0.358 mg

: 0.358 mg Vitamin C : 3.58 mg

: 3.58 mg Potassium : 468.3 mg

: 468.3 mg Selenium : 37.5 mcg

: 37.5 mcg Vitamin B6 : 0.3 mg

: 0.3 mg Choline : 73.9 mg

: 73.9 mg Vitamin B12 : 1 mcg

: 1 mcg Vitamin D: 1 mcg

2) Salmon

Salmon is one of the best foods good for the eyes. It contains 2,150 mg of EPA and DHA (omega-3 fatty acids) along with significant amounts of retinol.

It also provides significant amounts of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D, selenium and B vitamins. Including this fish in your diet can reduce risk of heart disease, dementia and depression.

According to data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 3 ounces of wild-caught salmon provides:

Calories : 121 kcal

: 121 kcal Fat : 5.4 grams

: 5.4 grams Sodium : 37.4 mg

: 37.4 mg Carbohydrates : 0 gram

: 0 gram Fiber : 0 gram

: 0 gram Sugars : 0 gram

: 0 gram Protein: 17 grams

3) Organ meat

Surprisingly, organ meat is also among the foods good for the eyes and has more nutrients than regular meat, making it more nutritious.

Organ meats are amazingly rich in other nutrients, like copper, selenium, manganese, etc. Livers, hearts and spleens are some examples.

Vegetables for eyesight improvement

Carrots are among the foods good for the eyes (Image via Unsplash/Gabriel Gurrola)

Here are the best foods for eyesight improvement for vegans:

1) Carrot

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which is converted by the body to retinol. However, the bioavailability of beta-carotene is lower than that of retinol in animal foods.

Carrots are definitely among the best vegan foods good for the eyes. They're are also rich in dietary fiber, which prevents constipation and promotes digestion. They're also rich in antioxidants that fight oxidative free radicals associated with inflammation in the body.

2) Broccoli

Broccoli is an amazing source of carotenoids along with vitamin K and vitamin C. Vitamin K is associated with bone metabolism and blood clotting, while vitamin C is an antioxidant.

Essential nutrients in broccoli include some amounts of carotene compounds that can be converted into retinol in the body.

How often do I have to eat these foods for eye health?

If you're a vegan and consuming only vegetables for eyesight improvement, you have to include those foods in your diet daily, as the bioavailability of carotene compounds is very slow. Vegan foods good for the eyes also have a low retinol conversion rate.

If you're a non-vegetarian, include any of the foods good for the eyes mentioned above a few times a week to get all the essential retinol required for optimal eye health.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

