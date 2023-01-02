5 Big Arm Exercises You Can Do At Home

Big arms are a sign of strength and can make a big difference in how you look and feel.

While you may think that you need a gym membership or expensive equipment to get big arms, there're plenty of exercises you can do at home to achieve your goals. In this article, we'll share some big arm exercises you can do at home to help you get the arms you've always wanted.

Best Big Arm Exercises You Can Do At Home

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Push-up

The push-up is a classic bodyweight exercise to do for big arms! (Image via Unsplash/Fortune Vieyra)

Push-ups are a classic bodyweight big arm exercise that can be done almost anywhere and are great for building upper body strength.

To perform a push-up, start in a plank position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Proceed as follows:

Lower your body down till your chest touches the ground, and push back up to the starting position.

You can make push-ups more challenging by doing them on your toes or by adding a resistance band around your back. To take it a step further, trying doing them one-handed if you're strong enough.

Doing push-ups till failure is a great way to pump your chest and set the tone for the rest of your workout. However, if you're trying to conserve your energy, do three sets of 15-20 reps.

2) Bench Dip

Bench dips are another excellent bodyweight big arm exercise that can be done at home to build big arms. All you need is a stable chair or bench to perform dips.

Here's how they're done:

Start by sitting on the edge of the chair with your hands grasping the edge of the seat.

Lift your body off the chair, and lower yourself down till the arms form a 90-degree angle. Push back up to the starting position.

You can make dips more challenging by adding weight to your lap or by performing them with your feet raised off the ground.

Do 15-20 or as many reps as you can in a single set. Repeat that for 3-4 sets.

3) Bicep Curl

Bicep curls are a great way to build strong arms. (Image via Unsplash/Anastase Maragos)

Bicep curls are a great big arm exercise for targeting the biceps, which are the muscles on the front of the upper arms. To perform bicep curls at home, you can use a pair of dumbbells or even a gallon jug of water as a makeshift weight.

They're done as follows:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold the weight in your hand with your palms facing up.

Bend ingyour elbow, curl the weight up towards your shoulder, and lower it back down.

Make sure to keep your elbow stationary and close to your body throughout the exercise.

Make sure to be in control of the weight, and release it slowly as it starts to go down.

Repeat that for 10-15 reps per arm.

4) Tricep Dip

Tricep dips are another excellent bodyweight big arm exercise that can be done at home to target the muscles on the back of the upper arms. To perform tricep dips, you will need a tricep dip bar or any kind of parallel bar.

They're done as follows:

Stand in the middle of the bar with your hands grasping the edges and feet flat on the ground. Lift your body off the ground, and bend your knees.

Lower yourself down till the arms form a 90-degree angle, and push back up to the starting position.

You can make tricep dips more challenging by performing them with your feet raised off the ground or by adding weight to your lap.

5) Hammer Curl

Hammer curls are a great big arm exercise for your biceps! (Image via Pexels/Andres Ayrton)

Hammer curls are similar to regular curls, but they target the brachioradialis muscle, which runs along the outside of the upper arm.

To perform hammer curls, you will need a pair of dumbbells. Proceed as follows:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold the weights in your hands with your palms facing each other.

Bend your elbows, and curl the weights up towards your shoulders, and lower them back down.

Make sure to keep your elbow stationary, and close to your body throughout the exercise.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there're plenty of big arm exercises you can do at home to help you achieve your fitness goals. Push-ups, dips, curls, tricep dips, and hammer curls are all excellent options for building upper body strength and getting big arms. With a little bit of dedication and consistency, you will be well on your way to the arms you've always wanted.

