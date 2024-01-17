Fresh juices linked to weight gain, study reveals

Drinking fresh juice is a handy way to get different vitamins and minerals. Juicing has proof supporting its benefits, yet its ingredients greatly influence potential health gains. Juices also often serve as a meal substitute for weight-loss objectives.

According to a recent study by JAMA Pediatrics, adults and children may gain weight even if they only consume one glass daily.

Negative side effects of fresh juice

The study, "Consumption of 100% Fruit Juice and Body Weight in Children and Adults," published on Tuesday, discovered a favorable correlation between children's BMI (Body Mass Index) and 100% fresh juice consumption. Additionally, it also discovered a link between adult weight gain and the daily intake of 100% fruit juice.

According to the study, 100% fruit refers to unadulterated juice without additional sugar.

In youngsters, the weight increases were not significant; for instance, a daily serving increase was associated with a 0.03 BMI increase. Age-related variations in BMI increases were seen, with younger children showing larger increases.

The study stated that, in comparison to older children, the studies indicated that kids under the age bracket of 11 had higher BMIs for each additional 8 ounces of 100% fresh juice consumed each day.

It might take the juice of five or six oranges to fill a cup. That’s a lot of sugary fluid, which can cause an immediate spike in blood sugar levels,” stated by Beth Czerwony

“One fundamental problem with juice is quantity; consuming fruit this way makes it so easy to overdose” said the researcher

He further explained - “For example, how often do we eat three oranges? Yet, a glass of OJ is about three oranges that can be consumed in a minute or two, and we can go back and have another, and that will add many calories and lead to a spike in blood glucose”

When asked about its weight loss benefits, researchers stated:

"A potential mechanism linking 100% fruit juice to weight gain is the consumption of liquid calories, which has been shown to result in greater weight gain compared with the ingestion of solid calories."

"Juice contains "little to no fiber compared with the whole fruit form, resulting in low satiety,"

The daily foods you eat have a significant impact on attaining a slim and healthy waist size. The idea of drinking fresh juice to lose weight is not new. It has been around for a few years now.

These drinks, which are loaded with vital vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, increase metabolism and aid in the reduction of those layers of obstinate belly fat.

However, as noted by a recent study, it's important to be mindful of the quantity of fresh juice you're consuming to achieve the desired results.