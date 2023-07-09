From triggers to symptoms: Delving into the causes of celiac disease

The lifelong autoimmune disorder, celiac disease, affects the small intestine, which gets triggered by the consumption of gluten. It happens to be a chronic condition that has the potential to lead to severe health issues if left untreated.

It usually gets characterized by an immune response to gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. When individuals with the condition consume it, their immune system reacts by attacking the small intestine, leading to inflammation and damage to the lining of the intestine which in turn, impairs the absorption of nutrients from food.

What are the root causes of the celiac disease?

Genetic factors have the upper hand in the development of this lifelong condition. Individuals who have specific genetic markers, particularly human leukocyte antigen (HLA) genes, are at a higher risk of developing the disease. But a point is to be noted that not everyone with these genetic markers will develop the condition of celiac, which indicates that other factors are involved in triggering it.

Gluten is the primary trigger for the diagnosis, so when individuals with celiac consume gluten-containing foods, such as bread, pasta, or baked goods, it sets off an immune response. The gluten proteins are broken down into smaller fragments that the immune system recognizes as harmful, leading to an attack on the lining of the small intestine.

The autoimmune response and environmental triggers

In celiac disease, the immune response is directed against the body's own tissues, specifically the small intestine. The immune system mistakenly identifies gluten as a threat and launches an attack, damaging the villi, which are finger-like projections that line the small intestine.

This immune response triggers inflammation which results in various symptoms and complications for the individual who has the disease.

While genetic factors are primary, environmental triggers are also crucial in the development of the condition. Factors like the timing of gluten introduction in early childhood, breastfeeding duration, gastrointestinal infections, and the composition of the gut microbiome could be a great influence on the risk of developing the disease.

Diagnosis and symptoms

The diagnosis of the condition involves a combination of blood tests like serology testing for specific antibodies, and an intestinal biopsy to assess the damage to the small intestine. These tests would help in determining whether the individual is suffering from the disease or not.

Common symptoms of celiac disease include abdominal pain, diarrhea, bloating, weight loss, fatigue, and nutrient deficiencies, but the presentation of symptoms is said to vary widely among individuals.

Treatment and management

The only effective treatment for celiac disease is a lifelong gluten-free diet and by completely eliminating gluten individuals with the condition would be able to manage their symptoms and allow the small intestine to heal.

It is essential to work closely with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to ensure a well-balanced and nutritious gluten-free diet which will ensure the individual is not missing out on other vital nutrients.

Potential complications in day-to-day life

Living with the condition would put a deep impact on the diagnosed individual's daily life. Following a strict gluten-free diet requires careful planning, label reading, and awareness of hidden sources of gluten which might affect social interactions, dining out, and travel.

Untreated celiac disease would lead to various complications like malnutrition, osteoporosis, infertility, neurological disorders, and an increased risk of developing certain types of cancer so it becomes crucial to diagnose and treat the disease promptly to prevent long-term health consequences.

