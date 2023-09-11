Glycolic acid vs salicylic acid: Which one is better for you?

The glycolic acid vs salicylic acid debate continues and here are some things you should know about it. Firstly, when it comes to choosing between the two, it is not as simple as it looks. You cannot just opt for the one you like.

To choose one, you need to do a lot of research and run some background checks before you can make it a part of your skincare routine. So, what are the things you need to keep in mind when choosing between the two?

To put a rest to the glycolic acid vs salicylic acid debate, you need to first be aware of your own skin type. You should also be clear about what your expectations are in terms of the results you want to achieve.

If you are someone who has oily and acne-prone skin, it is best you opt for a product that contains salicylic acid. On the other hand, if you think you have dry skin, then glycolic acid-containing products are the best choice. Hence, the glycolic acid vs salicylic acid war is not really a valid one since both are used for different skin goals.

Who ultimately wins the glycolic acid vs salicylic acid debate?

There are no winners or losers in the glycolic acid vs salicylic acid debate as both of them serve different purposes (Image via freepik/pvproductions)

To answer the question of who wins the glycolic acid vs salicylic acid debate, we need to carefully analyze what they are and whom they are meant for. One of the main points of difference between the two is the size of their molecules.

Glycolic acid is composed of large molecules which means that they remain on the skin's surface. On the other hand, salicylic acid is composed of smaller molecules that can seep deeper into the skin.

Glycolic acid products' ability to work on the surface of the skin makes it a good choice for people who have dry skin. Contrastingly, salicylic acid products' ability to penetrate farther into the skin, makes them a good choice for people who have oily and acne-prone skin.

Therefore to resolve the glycolic acid vs salicylic acid debate, choose the one that best meets your skin requirements.

What is Glycolic Acid?

Glycolic acid works on the surface of the skin (Image via freepik)

Glycolic acid is a naturally occurring organic acid that is derived from sugarcane but can also be prepared artificially in a laboratory. Glycolic acid products have exfoliating properties, which remove the layer of dead skin cells revealing a more restored and healthier-looking skin. It also provides the skin with a natural glow.

Glycolic acid products provide a wide range of benefits, some of which are:

Improvement in the overall appearance and feel of the skin

Removal of blemishes and spots

Reduction in fine lines and wrinkles

Reduction in acne scars

Reduction in size of pores

You can use a Glycolic acid-based facewash or a serum, but remember to pair it up with a good sunscreen as it tends to increase the skin's sensitivity to sunlight.

What is Salicylic Acid?

Salicylic acid is capable of travelling deeper into the skin (Image via freepik)

Salicylic acid is a derivative of willow bark and wintergreen leaves. It is known for its exfoliating properties, which makes it a good choice for people who have acne-prone skin. Its ability to travel deeper into the skin allows it to effectively unclog the pores and reduce signs of inflammation.

Some of the benefits of using products that have salicylic acid are:

It helps prevent and manage acne

It works well on oily skin

It helps unclog pores and reduce their size

It helps to improve the appearance of the skin by improving its texture

It also helps with hyperpigmentation

Whether you are using salicylic acid as a cleanser or serum, make sure to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen after that.

The glycolic acid vs salicylic acid debate when it comes to the question of whether it is okay to mix glycolic acid and salicylic acid, the answer is yes. However, it is advisable that you apply both separately and not blend the two into a mixture. It is also important that you leave a considerable amount of time between the two applications.