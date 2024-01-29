How cold water swimming can alleviate menopause symptoms, says recent study

In a recent study conducted by UCL, it was discovered that swimming in cold water can have a significant impact on the common symptoms of menopause. This unique practice, popular among outdoor swimmers and athletes, is now turning into a surprisingly effective remedy for menopausal discomfort.

How swimming in cold water can be benefical to manage menopause symptoms

Studies reveal the benefits for menopause symptoms(Image via Vecteezy)

A detailed survey was conducted on 1114 women, of which 785 were going through menopause. The study aimed to investigate the effects of cold water on menopausal symptoms, particularly focusing on its impact on women's health and well-being.

The results were quite promising. As per the findings, a significant number of women reported noteworthy improvements in several physical and mental symptoms.

About 46.9% of women saw relief in anxiety, 34.5% felt better with their mood swings, 31.1% reported improved overall mood and 30.3% experienced fewer hot flushes, a common symptom during menopause.

Physical fitness is essential for overall health and well-being

Physical training can be helpful (Image via Vecteezy)

It was found that a majority of the women engaged in cold water swimming specifically to relieve their symptoms. The testimonials of the women in the survey painted a rather vivid picture of how they perceived cold-water swimming to be.

Many described it as an instant stress and anxiety reliever as well as a healing activity. One participant put it as:

"Cold water is phenomenal. It has saved my life. In the water, I can do anything. All symptoms (physical and mental) disappear, and I feel like me at my best."

Health benefits and beyond

Many benefits for women's body (Image via Vecteezy)

Senior author of the research, Professor Joyce Harper, stated that while ice baths had long been used as a stress reducer and for muscle repair in athletes, the study had now highlighted the potential of the activity in alleviating physical symptoms in menopausal women. These symptoms include hot flushes, aches, and pains.

She further added:

"More research still needs to be done into the frequency, duration, temperature, and exposure needed to elicit a reduction in symptoms. However, we hope our findings may provide an alternative solution for women struggling with menopause and encourage more women to take part in sports."

What the study means for women

Mental health benefits for women going through menopause(Image via Vecteezy)

Most women involved in the study would swim in both winter and summer, and mainly wore swimming costumes rather than wet suits. Apart from treating menopausal symptoms, they also cited being outdoors, mental health improvement and exercise as their primary motivations for cold water swimming.

Researchers also noticed that women who swam longer generally had more pronounced effects of the therapy. It was highlighted that cold water swimming not only exercises the body, but also puts a person in nature, often with friends, building a great sense of community.

Some potential risks are involved

Potential risks are involved in swimming (Image via Vecteezy)

Researchers were also eager to stress that cold water swimming does come with certain risks. These include potential hypothermia, cold water shock, cardiac rhythm disturbances and even a risk of drowning, as explained by Professor Harper.

Water quality standards also need to be looked at, as raw sewage pollution could lead to infections like gastroenteritis, especially in UK rivers and seas.

Despite these risks, the prospect of finding an alternative, natural method to alleviate menopausal symptoms is promising. As more studies are carried out, we'll continue to learn and understand how best to tap into the potential of cold water swimming for the well-being of women across the world.