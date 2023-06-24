How to remove foot calluses safely and easily and walk with confidence

If you or someone you know have foot calluses, tips to remove foot calluses are going to help you.

Foot calluses are dreadful. Those who suffer from them, have too many problems in day-to-day life. They cannot perform daily tasks well, as walking properly becomes painful. Calluses can also become the site of severe infection.

However, that does not mean that people have to suffer. There are many ways to remove a foot callus, and we are going to cover the most effective ones. Before that, let us understand what's a callus.

What is a callus?

Calluses can form anywhere on the hands, elbows, knees or foot. (Image via Pexels/M Mahbub A Alahi)

A callus is an area of skin that has thickened and toughened due to pressure, friction or irritation. Although they can arise on the hands, elbows or knees, they frequently happen on the feet.

The color of calluses is pale or yellowish. Although they feel lumpy to the touch, their thicker skin may make them less sensitive than the skin around them. However, if they are not eliminated, calluses can hurt.

How to remove calluses from from permanently

Generally speaking, calluses are not risky, but more severe cases that are left untreated can become excruciatingly uncomfortable to walk on and eventually lead to an unbalanced stride. It's important to remember that removing calluses might occasionally be challenging.

First and foremost, it's never recommended to have your calluses removed with shaving or cutting equipment of any kind. Here are some of the best ways to get rid of foot calluses:

1) Warm water

Soaking feet in warm water is recommended. (Image via Pexels/ RDNE Stock Project)

Consider giving the callused region a 20-minute soak in warm water before doing anything else.

Try using just your finger to gently massage away a layer of the callus after towel-drying your skin. You might be able to take the callus off completely over the course of several soaks.

2) Apple cider vinegar

The acid in apple cider vinegar helps soften callus' tough skin.

Soak your callus for around 20 minutes in a mixture of four parts water and one part apple cider vinegar. You may be able to peel off one or two layers of the foot callus after you remove your skin from this bath.

Try not to pull too hard and be patient; doing so may cause infection.

3) Skin-softening creams

Try rubbing Vaseline or other petroleum jellies on callused areas and letting it sit there all night. By doing so, you can lessen the calluses and keep the skin from drying out.

After moisturizing, you can further safeguard the area by layering cotton gloves or stockings to trap moisture while you sleep.

4) Epsom salt

Epsom salt baths help with foot calluses. (Image via Pexels/ Monstera)

Epsom salt is thought to be a good exfoliant. This treatment is especially beneficial if you're attempting to unwind after working with your hands while also getting rid of a foot callus.

The muscles relax, and the skin will feel soothed as the salt's tiny grains dissolve. Before soaking your callus, combine 2-3 tablespoons with warm water in a basin or bowl to help it peel off more easily.

5) Pumice stone

Many individuals use pumice stones, which are small, porous stones, to remove foot calluses and dead skin.

The skin should be softened before using these stones. The callused region can be easily treated by soaking it in warm water for 5–10 minutes before applying the stone. It might be more effective to add Epsom salts to the water.

To remove dead skin cells after the skin has been relaxed, gently move the pumice stone in a circular or side-to-side motion. To achieve the desired effects, someone may need to exfoliate for multiple days in a row.

Taking care of foot calluses at home

You can use the aforementioned products to take care of your foot callus. Here are the steps you can follow at home:

Start by immersing the afflicted area in a warm salt bath for around 20 minutes. That helps soften the callus and get the skin ready for the next step.

Scrub the affected region gently with a pumice stone or foot file while rotating the stone or file in a circular motion.

Avoid using too harsh scrubbing or filing, as doing so could rip the skin and produce trauma that could result in bleeding and open sores.

Following exfoliation, completely dry the area. Before going to bed, moisturize the area with a foot cream, and cover it with socks to keep the skin supple.

To get the foot callus to soften or thin out, you might have to repeat the procedure over a few days.

If the aforementioned at-home remedies don't work to reduce or remove a callus, or if you have neuropathy, diabetes or both and have corns on your feet, you should schedule an appointment with the podiatrist.

Poll : 0 votes