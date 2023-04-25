Is there a cure for IBS? Management and diet tips

Is there a cure for IBS? Irritable bowel syndrome is a common gut disorder that's associated with inflammation of the intestinal wall. Symptoms include cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, diarrhea and constipation.

Diet and lifestyle play a huge role in the prevention of IBS flare-ups, and certain foods contain agents that trigger inflammation in the intestines. As of now, the cure for IBS includes symptomatic management of symptoms.

IBS is a chronic condition that also has genetic links. As of now, there's no cure for IBS, as scientists are still trying to understand the root cause of this syndrome.

Treatment options include managing inflammation and reducing acid secretion to ease pain and discomfort. A well-planned diet for IBS can significantly help people with this chronic syndrome.

How to manage IBS?

To find an effective cure for IBS, we need to understand the symptoms. The most common symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome include:

Abdominal pain, cramping, and bloating

Changes in the frequency of bowel movement

Discomfort and uneasiness throughout the day

Weight loss

Diarrhea, especially at night

Rectal bleeding

Iron deficiency anemia

Vomiting

Food is the main trigger for IBS and changing the diet and lifestyle gives promising results.

Certain components present in food and beverages are gut irritants. Avoiding these foods can provide significant relief. Foods containing lactose and gluten can trigger inflammation and flaring.

Gluten-rich foods and lactose-containing foods should be avoided. FODMAP stands for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols, which are short-chain carbohydrates (sugars) and should also be avoided if you're looking for a natural cure for IBS.

Foods to avoid include:

lactose (milk, ice cream, cheese, yogurt), if you have lactose intolerance

certain fruits, including peaches, watermelon, pears, mangoes, apples, plums, nectarines

legumes, including chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils

high fructose corn syrup (HFCS)

artificial sweeteners

wheat-based bread, cereals and pasta

certain vegetables, including artichokes, asparagus, broccoli, onions, brussels sprouts

The side effects of having too much caffeine are well known, so it's better to avoid coffee and beverages that contain added caffeine.

Is IBS curable? Treating IBS with diet intervention

A low-FODMAP diet can help people with IBS. Try to include the following foods that are considered safe for the gut:

lactose-free milk or milk alternatives, including almond milk

certain fruits, including oranges, blueberries, strawberries, and grapes

eggs

meat

rice or quinoa

certain vegetables, including carrots, eggplant, green beans, pumpkin and zucchini

Meals should be cooked lightly and with minimal spices. Wash vegetables and fruits well to remove any anti-nutrients and pesticides. Such a diet can be a natural cure for IBS.

Deficiencies in folate, vitamin B12, vitamin D and fat-soluble vitamins (vitamins A, D, E and K) are associated with IBS, and supplementation is an effective cure for IBS. Get proper advice and treatment from a registered medical professional if you're suffering from chronic symptoms.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

