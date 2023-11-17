Is it safe to drink chamomile tea while pregnant?

Are you wondering about the chamomile tea while pregnant? Should a pregnant woman be drinking it or not? If you answered yes to these questions, then we have got you covered!

The most popular way to brew this herbal tea is using flowers, though you may have heard of chamomile-leaf tea. The flowers, which have a larger quantity of this herbal remedy, are where the chamomile extract is derived from.

Though chamomile tea is known for its various health benefits, one should be cautious while drinking it during pregnancy. Continue reading to learn more about the same.

What to consider before drinking chamomile tea while pregnant?

Chamomile tea while pregnant must be consumed in moderation. (Image via Unsplash/ Tea Creative Soo Chung)

Chamomile tea has been used as a herbal remedy for years in Rome, Greece, and Egypt. These days, it's used for a number of ailments, such as skin issues, anxiety, sleeplessness, and upset stomachs. However, here are some considerations for consuming chamomile tea while pregnant:

Moderation: Moderation is crucial when it comes to chamomile tea consumption. Overindulgence in herbal teas, such as chamomile, might have unexpected consequences.

Possible allergies: Chamomile allergies could exist in certain people. Chamomile should be avoided if you have a known sensitivity to plants in the Asteraceae family, which includes ragweed, marigolds, or daisies, as it may cause an allergic reaction.

Uterine stimulation: Certain herbal teas, such as chamomile, have been proposed to perhaps stimulate the uterus, albeit there is little proof for this claim. It's a good idea to exercise caution even though the data is not very strong, especially in the first trimester.

Certain drugs or other herbal supplements may interact with chamomile. It is essential to speak with your healthcare practitioner if you are using any drugs or other herbal treatments to be sure there are no possible interactions.

Benefits of chamomile tea while pregnant

Be sure of allergies before consuming chamomile tea while pregnant. (Image via Unsplash/ Irene Ivanstova)

Although there is little scientific proof of chamomile tea's advantages during pregnancy, most expectant mothers can safely drink it in moderation. Some people find the following possible advantages of chamomile tea beneficial during pregnancy:

Calming and relaxing: Chamomile is well known for its gentle sedative qualities, which can ease anxiety or stress and encourage calmness. A warm cup of chamomile tea is comforting to many people and can be helpful when pregnant.

Relieving insomnia: Since chamomile tea has a moderate hypnotic effect, it may help pregnant women who have trouble falling asleep. For general health, it is imperative to maintain proper sleep hygiene during pregnancy.

Anti-inflammatory: It is thought that chamomile has anti-inflammatory qualities. This possible benefit may be significant for people with moderate inflammatory disorders, while further research is necessary.

Hydration: Drinking enough of fluids is essential during pregnancy, and herbal teas like chamomile can help. Maintaining proper hydration is crucial for the health of the expectant mother and the growing fetus.

Although chamomile has been used traditionally for a number of health benefits, there isn't any scientific data to suggest its particular benefits during pregnancy. Therefore, it's important to consider chamomile tea as a potential comfort measure rather than a medication that has been scientifically confirmed to work.