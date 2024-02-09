Japanese techniques to stop overthinking and support growth

Are there ways to stop overthinking and pause our thoughts from spiraling? Japanese culture offers a host of techniques that are aimed at seeking control over your thought patterns.

These techniques often stem from mindfulness and help you find relief from inner chatter. Thoughts are a product of the mind's machinery, and they can't be removed from our head. However, we can learn to regulate them and not let each and every thought affect us.

Overthinking can create disruptions in everyday life and interrupt key cognitive tasks, but overthinking has become increasingly prevalent.

Japanese techniques to stop overthinking

Japanese techniques can regulate overthinking patterns and help you find relief in your cognitive world. (Image via Unsplash/Anthony Tran)

Harnessing Japanese techniques to stop overthinking can help you break free from the cycle of overthinking.

On any given day, we are constantly flooded with information and experiences. Take social media, for instance, and notice its effects on you over the course of half an hour.

You will notice that not only do you experience various emotions but also a negative automatic thought loop. Here are some Japanese techniques to stop overthinking:

#1 Wabi Sabi

One of the common reasons we overthink is that we need control over every situation. By overthinking, all the possible outcomes and scenarios, we feel relieved.

Unfortunately, this is only temporary and can develop into an overthinking disorder. Wabi Sabi encourages us to accept mistakes and not be attached to the idea of control.

#2 Ikigai

We can't just stop overthinking, we needs tools to do so. (Image via Pexels/Spencer Selover)

A sense of meaning and purpose drives the beautiful way of life known as Ikigai. While we engage in activities that bring us closer to professional success, we often run away from those that bring joy.

By living closer to a life that's aligned with your values, you learn to live an enriching life.

#3 Kaizen mindset

The Kaizen mindset is concerned with continuous improvement. You are likely to engage in overthinking when faced with a complex task or experience.

You may think of all the possible situations associated with it but not take action. By adopting a Kaizen mindset, you engage in chunking. It's a process in which you break down bigger goals into smaller, bite-sized chunks.

#4 Zazen discipline

Zazen discipline primarily focuses on sitting meditation and mindfulness practices. The primary aim of this discipline is to let go of judgements.

We have about 50,000 thoughts in a day, yet we choose to pay attention to so many. Not all our facts are representative of our reality.

Japanese culture often emphasizes cultivating habits that contribute to a healthy and fulfilling life. These have benefits both in the short-term and long-term.

Breaking from the overthinking loop can be challenging but is possible with the right tools. Many people all over the world regularly use Japanese tools to stop overthinking because they are based on ancient wisdom. Would you want to try any of them?

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.