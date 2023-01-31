Months after Justin Bieber revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused his face to be partially paralyzed, the Canadian pop singer took to social media to update his fans and well-wishers about his health.

The 28-year-old turned to Instagram to provide his followers with an uplifting update on his health and how his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome is going.

Here’s all about Justin Bieber’s health update

Justin Bieber’s health update: the Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to share his thoughts about his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

In his Instagram story, the singer wrote that things are getting better every day and he has taken solace and refuge in God.

Wanted to share a little bit of how I have been feeling. Each day has gotten better, and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I am reminded he knows all of me.

The “sorry” singer continued,

He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace through this horrible storm I am facing. I know this storm will pass, but in the meantime, Jesus is with me,” posted Bieber on his Instagram story.

The Grammy award winner is battling with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. (Photo via Instagram/justinbieber)

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a very rare neurological disorder that happens due to the same virus (varicella-zoster) that causes shingles and chickenpox. It can cause inflamed nerves in the face and ear and can also lead to partial paralysis.

The disease can lead to loss of hearing and vertigo as well, which can be permanent in some rare cases

Justin Bieber first shared news of his Ramsay Hunt syndrome on 10th June 2022

On June 10, Justin Bieber, in his Instagram video, shared that a virus attacking facial nerves and nerves in his ear is partially paralyzing his face. The revelation came after Bieber abruptly canceled his shows on his Justice World Tour.

The singer disclosed that he was unable to eat and that the condition has also affected his ability to move his nostrils, blink one of his eyes and smile. While the singer assured his followers of a full recovery, he also said that he doesn’t really know how long that will take.

The pop singer explained in the video,

I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. And it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.

He further explained,

This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body’s telling me I gotta slow down.

Justin Bieber with his wife Hailey Bieber. (Photo via Instagram/justinbieber)

During the initial diagnosis, Bieber didn’t disclose the exact reason why he had to postpone his shows, but it was reported that he was battling a non-Covid-related illness.

Justin Bieber, on announcing the cancelations of his shows, stated in an Instagram video that his sickness was getting worse and that he was forced to postpone his shows because of doctor’s orders.

However, a few days later, the “Love Yourself” singer returned to Instagram and revealed that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Justin Bieber has plenty of performances across the world scheduled through March 2023, but there is no official statement on whether his performances will resume.

