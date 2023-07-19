Mangosteen: 10 Unexpected Side Effects of the Tropical Fruit

Mangosteen, known as the "Queen of Fruits," has unexpected side effects. It is a tropical fruit celebrated for its luscious taste and potential health benefits. While mangosteen is generally safe for consumption, here are ten unexpected side effects that some individuals may experience.

Allergic Reactions:

Although rare, some individuals may be allergic to mangosteen. Allergy symptoms can include itching, hives, swelling, or even anaphylaxis. If you experience any allergic reactions after consuming mangosteen, seek immediate medical attention.

Individuals may get an unexpected allergy to mangosteen. (Image via Pexels)

Stomach Discomfort:

Excessive consumption of mangosteen can cause stomach discomfort, including bloating, gas, and diarrhea. This is often due to the fruit's high fiber content. Moderation is key to avoiding digestive issues.

Interference with Blood Thinners:

Mangosteen contains natural compounds called xanthones, which may have anticoagulant properties. If you take blood-thinning medications like warfarin or aspirin, consuming mangosteen in large quantities might interfere with their effectiveness. Consult with your healthcare provider to ensure a safe balance.

Increased Blood Sugar Levels:

While mangosteen is generally considered a low-glycemic fruit, it still contains natural sugars. Individuals with diabetes or those monitoring their blood sugar levels should consume mangosteen in moderation and monitor their glucose levels accordingly.

Drug Interactions:

Some studies suggest that mangosteen may interact with certain medications, including those metabolized by the liver's CYP3A4 enzyme. These include drugs like statins, antidepressants, and immunosuppressants. Consult your healthcare provider if you are on any medication to avoid potential interactions.

Weight Gain:

Mangosteen is a nutrient-dense fruit, but it also contains calories. Overconsumption without considering its caloric content can lead to weight gain. Enjoy mangosteen as part of a balanced diet and maintain portion control to avoid unwanted weight gain.

Dental Issues:

The natural sugars present in mangosteen can contribute to dental problems like tooth decay and cavities. It's crucial to practice good oral hygiene by brushing your teeth regularly and rinsing your mouth after consuming mangosteen or any sugary fruit.

Hypotension:

Mangosteen has been reported to possess hypotensive properties, meaning it may lower blood pressure. While this can be beneficial for individuals with hypertension, those with already low blood pressure should exercise caution when consuming mangosteen, as it may further lower their blood pressure to undesirable levels.

Interaction with Immunosuppressant Medications:

Some research suggests that the xanthones present in mangosteen may affect the immune system. If you are taking immunosuppressant medications, it's advisable to consult your healthcare provider before consuming mangosteen regularly.

Pregnancy and Breastfeeding:

Limited research is available on the effects of mangosteen consumption during pregnancy and breastfeeding. To ensure the safety of both mother and child, it's recommended to consult a healthcare professional before incorporating mangosteen into your diet during these periods.

Unexpected Side Effects of Mangosteen. (Image via Pexels)

While mangosteen offers a delectable tropical experience and potential health benefits, it's important to be aware of the possible side effects. Moderation, individual tolerance, and consulting with a healthcare professional are key when incorporating mangosteen into your diet. By doing so, you can enjoy this exotic fruit while prioritizing your well-being and overall health.