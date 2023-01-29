Mental Health amidst Layoffs: 8 ways to fight depression & move forward

The current economic climate has led to widespread layoffs, and the uncertainty and stress of losing a job can take a toll on a person's mental health.

Depression is a common mental health issue that many people may experience during or after a layoff. However, there are ways to fight depression and move forward after a layoff.

How to deal with your mental health amidst layoffs

Here are eight ways to fight depression and take care of your mental health:

#1 Acknowledge your feelings

It's important to acknowledge and validate your feelings of sadness, anxiety, and frustration. It's normal to feel this way after a layoff, and bottling up your emotions can exacerbate things. Allow yourself to grieve the loss of your job, and give yourself time to adjust to the change.

#2 Reach out for support

Don't be afraid to reach out to friends, family, or a therapist for support. Talking about your feelings with someone can help you process and cope with them. Joining a support group with others who have experienced a layoff can also be beneficial.

#3 Practice self-care

Taking care of yourself physically and emotionally is crucial. (Photo via Pexels/Maik Kleinert)

Taking care of yourself physically and emotionally is crucial. Get enough sleep; exercise regularly; eat well, and try to engage in activities that you enjoy. That can help improve your mood, boost your energy levels, and reduce stress.

#4 Set goals

Having something to work towards can give you a sense of purpose and motivation. Set small, achievable goals for yourself, such as finding a new job or learning a new skill. That can help you feel more in control of your life, and give you something to focus on.

#5 Stay active

Stay active and engaged in your community. Volunteer; take a class, or join a club or group. Staying active can help you meet new people, gain a sense of purpose, and help you to look for new opportunities.

#6 Practice mindfulness

Try to focus on the positive aspects of your life. (Photo via Pexels/Julia Avamotive)

Mindfulness and meditation can help you stay present at the moment and manage stress. These practices can help you to focus on the present and reduce feelings of anxiety or depression.

#7 Stay positive

Try to focus on the positive aspects of your life, and keep a positive attitude. Surround yourself with positive people, and engage in activities that bring you joy. That can help boost your mood and help you have a more positive outlook on life.

#8 Be patient

Finding a new job or starting a new career can take time. Be patient with yourself, and don't put too much pressure on yourself to find a new job right away. Use this time to reflect on what you want in your next job and what kind of career you want to pursue.

It's important to remember that losing a job can be a difficult and traumatic experience, but it's not the end of the world. By acknowledging your feelings, reaching out for support, practicing self-care, and doing the other aforementioned things, you can fight depression and move forward after a layoff. Remember that it's important to take care of your mental health during these challenging times.

A layoff can be a difficult time. (Photo via Pexels/Matthias Zomer)

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or other mental health issues, it's important to seek professional help. There're resources available such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) for more information on mental health and treatment options.

