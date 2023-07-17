Nature’s Secret Weapon: Unveiling the Incredible Benefits of Oregano Oil

Oregano oil, extracted from the herb oregano, is widely used for cooking purposes. However, the potential benefits it possesses often go unnoticed. This powerful essential oil derived from the oregano plant has been recognized for its therapeutic properties for centuries, but is not so popular in terms of use.

The concentrated extract which is obtained from the leaves of the oregano plant, scientifically known as Origanum vulgare, is widely known as oregano oil. Unlike culinary oregano, which is used for flavoring food, this oil is prized for its medicinal properties. The reason being the content of potent compounds like carvacrol, thymol, and rosmarinic acid, which contribute to its various health benefits.

The Composition of Oregano Oil

The oil of oregano (Image via Getty Images)

The oil's effectiveness can be attributed to its rich composition like carvacrol, the primary active ingredient, which is a powerful antimicrobial compound that helps combat harmful bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

Secondly, it comprises thymol, another key component, that exhibits strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Lastly, rosmarinic acid contributes to the oil's antiviral and immune-enhancing effects.

How to Use Oregano Oil?

The oil can be consumed orally, either in liquid or capsule form, after diluting it with carrier oil or water, while the topical application requires dilution with a carrier oil, such as coconut or olive oil, to avoid skin irritation. Additionally, it can be used in aromatherapy by adding a few drops to a diffuser or inhaling it through steam.

The oil of oregano (Image via Getty Images)

One should look for oregano oil that is derived from organic sources and undergoes third-party testing for purity and potency. Opting for brands that use steam distillation or cold-press extraction methods to preserve the oil's integrity stands out to be the best.

Benefits of Using Oregano Oil

Antimicrobial properties: The oil possesses exceptional antimicrobial properties, making it a valuable natural remedy for infections. It has been found to inhibit the growth of various bacteria, including strains that are resistant to antibiotics, and it also has antiviral and antifungal properties, making it effective against viral infections and fungal overgrowth, such as Candida.

Immune system support: Oregano oil can provide excellent support to the immune system due to its immune-enhancing properties as it stimulates the production of white blood cells, which are responsible for fighting off pathogens and strengthening overall immunity.

Oregano (Image via Getty Images)

Respiratory health: The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties help to alleviate symptoms of respiratory infections, including cough, congestion, and sore throat. Inhaling the oil through steam inhalation or using it in a diffuser would provide relief and promote clear breathing.

Digestive aid: The oil has been found to possess digestive benefits which can alleviate digestive discomfort like bloating, gas, and indigestion by supporting healthy digestion and relieving these symptoms. The antimicrobial properties also help in combating harmful bacteria in the digestive tract, promoting a healthy gut microbiome.

Skin health: The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties extend to skin health as well as it can be used topically to address various skin conditions like acne, eczema, and fungal infections. The diluted form can be applied to the affected areas to soothe inflammation, reduce redness, and promote skin healing.

The oil of oregano (Image via Getty Images)

Anti-inflammatory benefits: The oil contains potent anti-inflammatory compounds that help reduce inflammation in the body, which, in turn, reduces the risk of many diseases like arthritis and cardiovascular conditions. By minimizing inflammation, it also contributes to the prevention and management of inflammatory diseases.

Natural antioxidant: Oregano oil is rich in antioxidants that neutralize free radicals that cause oxidative stress and protect the body from further oxidative and cellular damage. Regular consumption or topical application of oregano oil can help combat oxidative stress and promote overall well-being.

Cautions and Side Effects

The oil of oregano (Image via Getty Images)

While the particular oil offers numerous health benefits, it is important to know that it is highly concentrated and potent, so excessive consumption might lead to digestive upset or irritation.

It is advisable to consult a healthcare professional before opting for the use of the oil as it will save you from experiencing potential side effects. Additionally, if you have any underlying health conditions or take specific medications, then the doctor's appointment becomes mandatory.