A 38-year-old woman penned a farewell message before succumbing to ovarian cancer

In an act of poignant foresight and compassion, Casey McIntyre, a 38-year-old mother from New York, authored her farewell message to the world before succumbing to stage four ovarian cancer.

Casey's pre-written Instagram post shared posthumously, reflects on her cherished final months and her enduring love for family and friends. With a legacy centered on alleviating others' burdens, her story is a testament to her bravery and a deep-seated desire to make a difference even in her absence.

Mother of one, Casey McIntyre, 38, from New York, passed away from stage four ovarian cancer on November 12.

Her husband, Andrew, took to Instagram to share her farewell message alongside a moving collection of photographs, which documented her journey from childhood to final days.

"A note to my friends: if you’re reading this it means I have passed away. I'm so sorry, it's horses*** and we both know it," she wrote.

Casey confronted the reality of her situation with characteristic frankness. The message continues to convey her deep-seated affection for those she left behind and her awareness of the love she received in return.

Casey's battle with ovarian cancer was fought with grace and positivity. She spent her last five months in home hospice across Virginia, Rhode Island, and New York, cherishing the moments with her loved ones, which she fondly described as 'magical'.

In an 'editor's note, Andrew expressed the heartbreak of an unfinished goodbye. He also shared his thoughts on what mattered most to Casey, including their daughter Grace, the joy of simple pleasures, and her dedication to family and friends.

"I am heartbroken that I will never see that list," he lamented.

Casey's altruistic spirit shone through her plan to 'celebrate' her life by paying off medical bills for those in need. Andrew also shared details of the initiative that turned grief into a communal act of kindness.

The fundraiser, 'Casey McIntyre's Memorial and Debt Jubilee', has seen an outpouring of support, surpassing its initial goal quickly. Social media has been abuzz with tributes to Casey’s generous final act.

Understanding Ovarian Cancer

Amid the personal story, the tragedy sheds light on the harsh reality of ovarian cancer, often diagnosed late due to subtle and misinterpreted symptoms. Dr. Ronny Drapkin's insights underline the importance of advocating for one's health amidst general signs often overlooked.

Touched by her story and final wish, people from all walks of life have shared their admiration and grief. Casey's fashion account, ‘Cancer but make it fashion’, stands as a testament to her indomitable spirit, juxtaposing the heaviness of cancer with the levity of life's everyday moments.

In her own words and through the actions she inspired, Casey McIntyre's message resonates beyond her passing—a message of love, resilience, and the power of leaving a positive imprint on the world.