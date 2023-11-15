Gym-Goer loses access after verbal attack on woman

In an incident at a local gym, a confrontation between two gym-goers over the use of circuit workout equipment escalated, resulting in the revocation of one member’s gym privileges.

The incident, sourced from the "AmItheA**hole" subreddit, showcases a gym confrontation that escalated to the point that a male member's membership was revoked.

According to a 35-year-old female gym-goer, the disagreement began when she encountered a man using one of the machines in the circuit area of the gym, which is designated for one-minute workouts per machine with clear signage and a timer displayed.

The circuit machines are identical to others in the gym but are specifically reserved for those participating in the circuit workout when in use. The woman had previously been able to ask others to vacate machines as per the rules without incident.

On the day of the brawl, she hoped that the man would finish his exercise by the time she completed the rest of her circuit. When he did not, she asked him to move so she could use the machine for one minute.

The man refused and became verbally aggressive and staff members had to intervene.

Gym's response to the gym-goer's dispute

Shaken by the encounter, the woman reported the incident to the gym owner via email. After reviewing the security footage, the owner took the step of revoking the man's gym membership.

This decision, as reported, was based on the man's behavior, which included name-calling and refusing to follow the gym's rules.

Community Reaction

The event was shared on a public forum, where community members shared their opinions. The majority of comments supported the woman's actions, emphasizing that the revocation was not solely over the use of the machine but also the man's conduct.

Comments from individuals identifying themselves as gym employees and IT technicians for gym services indicated that such behavior often leads to membership cancellation to maintain a non-intimidating and rule-abiding environment.

One commenter speculated that the gym in question might be Planet Fitness, known for its non-aggressive culture. However, it was not confirmed in the original post. Another suggested that the gym likely had previous issues with the man and that this incident provided the necessary grounds for his removal.

Rules and Etiquette

The discussion on the forum also brought up the importance of gym etiquette, with many stating that basic courtesy would dictate allowing someone to work in for a single set.

It was pointed out that such incidents are not isolated and that repeat offenders of gym etiquette often find themselves facing consequences. The event has sparked dialogue on gym etiquette, the enforcement of rules, and the rights of gym members to a non-hostile workout environment.

The gym owner's action in revoking the man's membership has been generally seen as a stance against aggressive behavior and a move to protect the well-being of other gym patrons.

The incident highlights the importance of clear communication of gym rules and the expectation that all members, regardless of tenure, are required to abide by them to ensure a respectful and safe environment for all.