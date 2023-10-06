Mike Ditka health update: How is the NFL legend doing now?

Mike Ditka, an NFL legend, commentator and coach, suffered a heart attack in 2018, and since then, he has been away from the limelight.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the news of his heart attack was confirmed by Steve Mandell, Ditka’s agent, who released a statement that time, said:

“Mike Ditka had a minor heart attack. Doctors inserted a pacemaker, and he is doing much better. He appreciates the outpouring of support and expects to be home soon”.

Over the years, there have been many speculations about Ditka’s health and also rumors about his death. So, what’s the truth behind all those speculations?

Is the former American football player really dead? Read on as we look at details about Mike Ditka’s current health status.

Is Mike Ditka still alive?

Yes, the former NFL legend, now 83, is alive and living a happy and healthy life in Florida.

In fact, this year, the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame inducted Ditka, giving him yet another legendary accolade, as per CooPWB.

Mike Ditka suffered a mild heart attack in 2018

It was initially announced that Ditka had suffered a mild heart attack, but sometime later, it was revealed that the attack was quite serious and that the former player needed a pacemaker.

In an interview with Sun-Times, a close friend of the Ditka family said:

"Mike is doing really well. It’s a great outcome considering he had a heart attack which required a pacemaker."

When asked about Ditka’s release from the Florida hospital, his agent, Steve Mandell, said:

"I’m not saying no comment- I just don’t talk about my clients one way or the other."

Mitka suffered a heart attack in 2018. (Image via Instagram/jdawg696911)

According to reports, Ditka has suffered several heart diseases in the past. He suffered a heart attack in 1988, and, in 2012, he again suffered a stroke while playing golf, as per the Sun-Times.

Mike Ditka is one of the most legendary athletes in the NFL. A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Ditka played in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles for 12 seasons.

He was the NFL’s most tight end player in the 60s and 70s and also achieved remarkable success in his coaching stints.

Born on Oct. 18, 1939, in Pennsylvania, Ditka started his football career in 1958, playing for the University of Pittsburgh. During his college days, he also played baseball and basketball and was a wrestling champion as well.