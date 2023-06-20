What happened to the Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi? The cause behind his death

Former Italian Prime Minister and billionaire Silvio Berlusconi passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023. This news has left many people feeling devastated and several world leaders have boarded their planes since to pay their respect.

The demise of the flamboyant Italian leader marks the end of a controversial yet intriguing political career of the longest-serving Prime Minister of the country.

Silvio Berlusconi' reason of death

At the age of 86, Silvio Berlusconi passed away at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan as he was battling a lung infection that was linked to chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

It is a rare form of blood cancer for which Berlusconi had been receiving treatment for some days prior to his demise. According to the report, on Friday, June 9 he attended a second-time check-up after the treatment. It was also reported that the former leader was having a sort of breathing problem for which he had to be hospitalized immediately.

The leader of Forza Italia does have a history of serious health conditions. It began in 2020 when he was struggling his way out of COVID-19. Back then the former leader did speak up about it, addressing it to be one of the hardest ordeals he had to go through. Later, in April 2023 Silvio Berlusconi revealed his diagnosis of leukemia and was taken under intensive medical care.

Condolences and tributes

After the billionaire Italian leader took his last breath, several high-profile people conveyed their sincere condolences. Silvio Berlusconi's charisma, populist style, and ability to connect with the masses earned him a devoted following who have been in a state of grief since they received the news.

The current Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, acknowledged the unwavering determination and conviction of Silvio which made him an influential leader through a Twitter video.

Matteo Salvini, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister showed his condolences on Instagram, expressing his deep sadness over the death of a great friend and one of the greatest Italians to have ever lived.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the warm relationship he had with Berlusconi, highlighting the consistent support he put for strengthening friendly relations between Russia and Italy.

Berlusconi's influence extended beyond politics into the realm of football, as he was also the former owner of the Italian football team AC Milan. The club spoke about the demise of their unforgettable leader expressing grief and condolences on the matter.

As other tributes pour in, it becomes evident that his legacy will continue to shape the political discourse and evoke mixed sentiments among those who remember the dynamic persona he had. Silvio Berlusconi's death marks the end of an era, leaving behind a rich and controversial legacy of his political party Forza Italia in the annals of Italian history.

