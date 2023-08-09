Powerlifter Workout: 5 Best Exercises for a Killer Powerlifting Session   

A powerlifter workout is all about three basic lifts—bench press, deadlift, and squat. These exercises develop strength and help you get stronger and more muscular. Further, while these exercises are among the most strengthening ones, there are several other workouts that can be added to a powerlifting workout plan.

In this article, we’ve listed some of the best and most commonly used powerlifting exercises for a complete workout session.

Top 5 Exercises for a Hardcore Powerlifter Workout

Want to train like a powerlifter? Consider adding the below-given exercises to your powerlifter workout routine:

1. Barbell squat

The barbell squat is considered one of the most important powerlifting exercises. Not only is it among the basic powerlifter workouts but it's also known as the king of all lifts and for good reasons. It works the entire lower body muscles, strengthens the lower back, and targets the core muscles as well.

Muscles worked: adductors, glutes, quadriceps, lower back, core, and calves

To do:

Place the barbell on your upper back and engage your core muscles.

Keep your feet at a hip-width distance and adjust your foot position.

Now push your hips back, bend your knees, and lower into a squat.

Slowly reverse the movement and come back up.

The barbell squat is a great addition to a powerlifter workout. (Photo via Pexels/Li Sun)

2. Good morning

The good morning is another very powerful and strengthening exercise that you can add to your powerlifter workout. Regular practice of this exercise helps grow bigger back muscles and also strengthens the core and hips and helps improve your deadlift and squat form.

Muscles worked: lower back, glutes, adductors, hamstrings

To do:

Place the barbell on your upper back and engage your core muscles. Position your feet at a hip-width distance.

Hinge your hips and lean as forward as you can and make sure to keep your back straight.

Bend your knees slightly and reverse the movement by extending your hips again.

3. Leg press

Your powerlifter workout should also include exercises like leg press that isolate the leg muscles. The leg press targets the entire leg muscles, but it primarily focuses on the quadricep and gluteal strength. Additionally, it strengthens the lower back and hips.

Muscles worked: quadriceps, glutes, adductors, and hamstrings

To do:

Adjust the machine according to your fitness level, and place your feet straight on the sled. Keep your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

Now, lower the weight by slowly bending your legs, and continue to lower it as deep as possible. Do not round your back.

Push the weight back up.

The leg press targets the entire leg muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

4. Bulgarian split squat

The Bulgarian split squat is a great unilateral powerlifting exercise that targets one leg at a time. Practicing this exercise regularly ensures that your muscle and strength develop equally on both sides.

Muscle worked: glutes, adductors, and quadriceps

To do:

Stand straight with your back against an exercise bench. Take a long step in front of the bench and place one foot on top of the bench behind you.

With a dumbbell in each hand, squat down until your back knee touches the floor.

Reverse the movement to come back to the starting position.

5. Bench press

The bench press is considered one of the three major lifts in any powerlifting program. This exercise is a staple in any powerlifter workout and primarily challenges upper body strength.

Muscle worked: chest, triceps, and front deltoid

To do:

Lie on an exercise bench with your back pressed against the bench and your head stable. Keep your shoulder blades together and slightly arch your back.

Now hold the barbell tightly wider than your shoulder width and unrack it.

Slowly lower the barbell down until it touches your chest and then slowly push it up to the initial position.

At the top position, squeeze your chest and then lower down the barbell.

The bench press is an excellent powerlifter workout. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

If you want to be successful in powerlifting, practicing the aforementioned exercises regularly will surely benefit you.

These exercises are likely going to be a staple in your powerlifting training sessions for years to come. Just be careful with your posture and form and make sure to keep your movements slow and controlled to avoid injuries.