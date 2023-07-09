Prenatal Depression: Nurturing Maternal Mental Health

Prenatal depression is a mood disorder that affects a substantial number of women during their pregnancy months. Pregnancy is often presented as a period of joy, but for some mothers, it can lead them to feel sad, anxious, and depressed. If this or any form of depression is affecting you, it's best to reach out to a professionals for help.

Let's delve deeper into the signs, causes, and treatment plans with regards to prenatal depression to enhance our awareness.

What Is Prenatal Depression?

Prenatal depression is a mood disorder which occurs during pregnancy. Depression can lead to prolonged or extreme levels of sadness, and it can also lead to anxiety, tiredness, and sleep issues. If an individual has this condition, they may withdraw from loved ones and friends and even lose their interest in things they liked to do before.

This form of depression can impact a women at any point of time during pregnancy. Research indicates about 7% of pregnant women go through depression during their pregnancy months.

Meanwhile, postpartum depression is a condition that occurs after the delivery. It’s crucial to understand that prenatal and postpartum depression are unique from baby blues. The baby blues usually settle down within two to three weeks. However, prenatal and postpartum conditions need effective treatment.

Symptoms of Prenatal Depression

Prenatal depression shares many characteristics with major depressive disorder, but it develops especially during the pregnancy months. The signs and symptoms of this condition can differ from mild to severe and can involve constant feelings of sadness, irritation, and lack of hope. Other symptoms include alterations in appetite and sleep cycles, difficulty in concentrating, loss of interest in hobbies, and development of self-sabotaging behaviors.

Mood swings and hormonal changes are pretty common during pregnancy months, and a person should note that going through these symptoms does not translate to having prenatal depression. Remember, if these signs and symptoms continue to persist and interfere with your daily functioning, opting for professional help is of utmost importance.

Causes of Prenatal Depression

Physical, hormonal, and emotional factors can all help in the development of prenatal depression. Hormonal changes at the time and of pregnancy, especially alterations in estrogen and progesterone levels, can affect neurotransmitters in the brain and can give rise to mood swings.

Moreover, individuals with a history of depression, and other mental health conditions are at a greater risk of developing this condition. Other contributing factors include a decline in social support, stressful events, relationship complexities, financial challenges, and a past of trauma or abuse. Each woman's experience of pregnancy is different, and the causes of prenatal depression can differ from one woman to another.

Treatment Options for Prenatal Depression: You Are Not Alone

A woman must prioritize the well-being of both herself and the baby, when considering the treatment options for prenatal anxiety and depression. Here are a few common treatment options commonly used to treat this condition:

1) Psychotherapy

Therapeutic interventions such as Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) or Interpersonal Therapy (IPT), can assist in providing support and teach coping techniques for dealing with depressive symptoms. Therapy sessions can assist mothers to know their emotions, address other issues, and form strategies and techniques to deal with changing circumstances.

2) Medication

When dealing with women with severe symptoms, professionals can also consider prescribing anti-depressant medications, if therapy options alone are not sufficient.

Remember, opting for medication during the pregnancy months should be carefully taken into consideration, while keeping in mind the potential risks and benefits. The healthcare provider may examine the situation and grant insight accordingly.

3) Support groups

Being a part of support groups that are aimed towards depression can help with a sense of community and social validation. Sharing individual experiences and receiving care from people going through similar situations can be of great benefit.

4) Lifestyle modifications

Involvement in self-care practices, like exercise, consuming a balanced diet, and being restful, can significantly assist an individual's overall health and long-term well-being. Also, nurturing a stable support system of loves ones and friends can help get rid of isolation and help in assistance whenever necessary.

5) Partner's involvement

Involving your partner in the treatment process can harness a sense of empathy, understanding, and shared accountibility. Partners should look for attending therapy sessions together, learn more about the types of depression, and actively look for ways to support the expecting mother and the baby.

Prenatal depression is quiet a common and damaging mood disorder which impacts pregnant women all around the globe. Identification of the underlying symptoms and being open to professional support and care is vital for the well-being of the mother and the baby.

Keep in mind, prenatal depression does not reflect weaknesses of a parent. With the appropriate care, treatment, and support, this can be overcome and can lead to the joy and fulfillment that pregnancy can gift a mother.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

