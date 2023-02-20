Rybelsus for weight loss can show results in some people. However, it may be dangerous and cause serious side effects. Some healthcare providers may prescribe Rybelsus off-label for weight management, but it is important to note that it is not FDA-approved for weight loss.

This article discusses a few important things about this medicine - what it is, side effects, and Rybelsus for weight loss. Continue reading to learn more about Rybelsus.

What is Rybelsus?

Rybelsus is basically a type of GLP-1 FDA-approved drug used to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus. This medicine helps reduce blood glucose by reducing glucagon secretion and regulating insulin secretion when used with proper exercise and diet. Rybelsus isn’t approved to cure type 1 diabetes or any type of complication of diabetes, including diabetic ketoacidosis.

This medicine contains semaglutide, an active ingredient that belongs to a group of medications known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists or incretin mimickers.

The major function of this ingredient is to mimic the actions of incretin hormones in the body that further help control blood sugar levels, especially after consuming a meal. It comes as a tablet and is available in three strengths – 3 mg, 7 mg, and 14 mg.

Rybelsus is available in three strengths – 3 mg, 7 mg, and 14 mg. (Photo via Pexels/Dids)

Rybelsus and Weight Loss: Does it Work?

While Rybelsus for weight loss might occur as a side effect, this medicine is not FDA approved for weight loss purposes.

When taken as prescribed by the doctor, Rybelsus will make you feel full after eating and lead to a reduced intake of calories. This, in turn, can result in weight loss over time. People with higher bodyweight and digestive symptoms are more likely to lose weight once they start with Rybelsus doses.

Rybelsus for weight loss works by reducing the amount of sugar that your body absorbs from the foods you eat. This leads to a reduced calorie intake, limits appetite, and results in weight loss. It is important to note that Rybelsus weight loss is not a healthy way to manage your weight.

If you are considering this medicine solely for weight loss purposes, it is important to consult your doctor before starting the dosage to identify potential risks and side effects.

Rybelsus for weight loss works by reducing the amount of sugar your body absorbs. (Photo via Pexels/SHVETS production)

Rybelsus for Weight Loss: What Are the Side Effects?

Just like any other medication, Rybelsus may also cause certain mild or severe side effects.

Mild Side Effects

The following are the most common mild side effects that Rybelsus for weight loss may cause:

Diarrhea

Nausea

Stomach pain

Loss of appetite

Constipation

Vomiting

Weight loss

Serious Side Effects

Here’s a list of some serious side effects of Rybelsus:

Low blood sugar

Thyroid cancer

Eyesight problems

Kidney problems

Allergic reaction

Inflammation in the pancreas

Nausea and vomiting are common side effects of Rybelsus. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

To learn more about the side effects of Rybelsus, talk to a doctor or a pharmacist as they can help you know more about the negative impact of this medication and also help you prevent them.

Serious side effects of Rybelsus can possibly occur in anyone, although they aren’t very common. If you are on Rybelsus dose and you think you’re having a serious side effect, consult your doctor immediately. Also, do not stop taking this drug without discussing it with your doctor as it can affect your blood sugar levels. Only if your doctor recommends it, you can stop taking Rybelsus.

Do not use this medication if you have a family history with an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Syndrome Type 2 (MEN 2), or have had a serious allergic reaction to semaglutide or any other component in the medication.

If you are interested in taking Rybelsus for weight loss, talk to a healthcare provider to determine whether it is safe for you, considering your existing health conditions. Your doctor can help you identify the right method for managing your weight.

