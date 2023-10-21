The Skin Smoothie trend, reportedly the latest sensation in TikTok's skincare realm, has garnered the attention of users who believe that a simple concoction of multiple products can deliver the sought-after 'glow from within' look

Beauty content creator Amy K believes that combining petroleum jelly, a hydrating moisturizer, a brightening serum, and a small amount of self-tanning lotion will do miracles for dull, dry skin.

Many beauty care fans have questions about whether the mixture is as fantastic as it appears—or if there's potential for this mixture to clog pores, leave skin feeling greasy, or yield varying results on different skin types.

The Skin Smoothie Isn't For Everyone

The skin smoothie, like every other skincare craze, isn't for everyone. Not every formula combines effectively together and could end up 'pilling' on the outermost layer of the skin, thereby stopping products from absorbing effectively and producing an uneven texture.

negative effects of using the new skincare trend (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Cotton Bro)

If you are against trying trendy skincare smoothies, going the contemporary route may be the best option for you.

It might interest you to drink more classic smoothies that include fruits and veggies rather than makeup, which can help your skin immensely.

Avoiding The Negative Effects of Skin Smoothie

The effects of skin smoothies can vary significantly among individuals, contingent on their unique skin types. Prior to embracing this buzzworthy trend, it's crucial to discern what suits your skin and what doesn't. Careless combinations of products can inadvertently harm your skin.

Unfortunately, it's rather simple to combine compounds that are harmful to the skin.

Disadvantages of using the the new trend on acne prone skin (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Jenna Hamra)

If you have acne, you should avoid using petroleum jelly. Occlusive creams, which build a protective layer on the skin to keep moisture, can clog pores and cause outbreaks.

Most skincare specialists suggest limiting items that promise immediate effects and avoiding anything containing alcohol or scents, as these can be irritating.

Finding the perfect skin smoothie for you may require some trial and error. Testing the products separately and in conjunction before applying them to your face is a prudent approach. This not only helps identify any potential irritants but also ensures product compatibility by conducting a patch test on your inner forearm to prevent adverse skin reactions.

TikTok's skin smoothie viral trend benefits

With the Skin Smoothie trend gaining momentum, TikTok users are eager to experience the promised "glowey" skin firsthand, often likened to the radiant appearance of a "glazed donut," as endorsed by celebrities like Hailey Bieber.

Importance of skin care (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Min An)

While many laud the time-saving convenience and the luminous effect it offers, it's important to acknowledge that this approach may not be suitable for all skin types. Layering multiple skincare products can, in some cases, lead to skin peeling and irritation.

To summarise, it isn't easy to keep track of all the new trends that social media comes up with time and time again. However, the key to building an effective skincare regimen lies in finding a balance that aligns with your budget, specific needs, and daily routine.