Stinky Breath: 8 Foods That Cause Bad Breath

We've all breathed into our hands to see if our breath is stinking, at some point or the other in our lives. Stinky breath can be especially embarrassing if you're out with people or speaking to someone in close vicinity. That is the reason why people often avoid ordering a super garlicky or onion flavored dish when they're meeting someone.

However, don't worry too much, as it happens to a lot of people. Halitosis and fetor oris are other terms for bad breath, which can be caused by the mouth, the teeth, or a deeper health problem. Bad breath odor can be a short-term or long-term issue.

Before we delve into the kinds of foods that produce foul breath, there are a few more factors to consider. Your diet might not even pose a concern. Other possible causes include alcohol, smoking, and poor oral hygiene.

Onions, coffee, and six other foods that cause stinky breath

Some foods may be irresistible, but they might play a significant role in giving you stinky breath.

Fresh breath, in addition to a healthy smile, is essential for your self-confidence and displays good dental health. If you have foul breath on a frequent basis, it could be due to the food you consume. Some foods that give bad breath are:

1) Garlic

Garlic is every pasta lover's best friend, but it is also an enemy to people who experience bad breath. This negative side of having garlic can leave long-lasting trails of foul breath, which is a nightmare for many.

Garlic stays so long in your system that it is able to reach the bloodstream and escape through the lungs, thus explaining why people occasionally taste garlic several days after eating it.

2) Protein-rich foods

Completing your daily protein intake is no less than an achievement. However, there is a downside to it. Excessive protein consumption can cause bad breath because the body produces ammonia during the breakdown of protein.

These amino acids interact with anaerobic microbes, which cause cavities and rotting in the mouth. As a result, the toxic sulfur compound that may be detected in the breath is formed.

3) Onions

Another vegetable infamous for its negative properties is the mighty onion. The odor of onions, like garlic, persists for a long time after you've finished eating them This is due to the fact that they both contain sulfuric chemicals, which are absorbed into the bloodstream and come back when you least anticipate them.

To enjoy the delicious crunch of onions, or the scrumptious caramelized version of them, without the fear of developing a stinky breath, make sure you're brushing and flossing religiously after having them.

4) Acidic food

Bacteria that cause bad odors thrive in an acidic environment. Even though fruits and vegetables are extremely healthy food items to add to your diet, being mindful of the amount you're eating doesn't hurt, especially if stinky breath is something you are struggling with.

People who experience acid reflux, which may allow acids to run back into the throat and produce an unpleasant odor, should specifically take care of their acidic food intake.

5) Coffee

Coffee is an absolute essential for millions of people all around the world. Coffee, as wonderful and energizing as it is, has a negative side effect, which is the coffee breath.

Sulfur-containing smell compounds are formed during the roasting process. These sulfuric chemicals, along with the acid in coffee, can contribute to bad breath.

6) Foods that are high in sugar

Many people are unaware that their diet may constitute one of the root causes of stinky breath.

A high-sugar diet can lead to cavities, which can cause bad breath because sugar feeds the microorganisms in the mouth, which are responsible for foul breath. Consuming a high-sugar diet may contribute to the condition.

7) Canned fish

Fish that has been canned, such as salmon and tuna, has had more opportunity to oxidize and interact with external substances than fresh fish, which is the main reason behind the stinky breath that occurs after you eat canned fish, and also the reason why cats are usually so fond of them.

Trimethylamines are responsible for giving the fish its distinct odor. They will remain in your mouth and release an unpleasant smell, until this compound amalgamates with a liquid or another cohesive substance.

8) Horseradish

The white root that grows on the horseradish plant is used to make horseradish, a condiment. It smells strongly of sulphur and tastes peppery. The heat and smell are caused by the chemical isothiocyanate.

Isothiocyanate affects your breath, even after you've eaten horseradish, because it enters the bloodstream. It is found in garlic and onions as well.

While certain meals can contribute to stinky breath, it's crucial to realize that other variables, such as dry mouth, smoking, and medical issues, may trigger this condition too. Brushing and flossing on a regular basis, using mouthwash, and visiting your dentist for exams and cleanings are all important measures for preventing bad breath.