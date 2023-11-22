Struggling with shopping addiction? Therapist's tips on dealing with it

Shopping addiction is real and access to a global market may be fueling it. Why is it so hard for some of us to just buy less? You may think that they can perhaps just go to the store less or avoid shopping online. Unfortunately, this is not easy for all of us.

It’s hard for us to buy less stuff for a multitude of reasons. We have normalized overconsumption. We’ve been conditioned to always search for a deal. Our products aren’t made to last anymore.

Advertisements are following us everywhere. It’s hard to buy less when our whole society is telling us to buy more. In many ways, we are forced to shop much more since it signifies a particular quality of life.

While we are all struggling with this, many have fallen prey to shopping addiction, or compulsive buying disorder. It is more than just shopping in the sale season and goes beyond a leisurely pursuit.

Compulsive buying is not about spending your money or living a better life. (Image via Vecteezy/ Sungsit Eungkaneungk)

What is a compulsive buying disorder ?

Shopping has changed the ways we live and want to live. (Image via Vecteezy/ Boban Efteski)

A compulsive shopper has difficulty controlling their impulses. The buyer ends up feeling hugely guilty after spending all their money. When they go to the shop, they cannot stop themselves from buying each and everything they like.

The difference between splurging money and an addiction is that the latter becomes a mindless experience. They are not able to 'think' about their choices or make an informed decision.

Another sign of a compulsive shopper is that they may be using shopping as a coping mechanism to deal with stress and sadness. If they feel overwhelmed, they may make a big purchase, even if it align with their budget. Interestingly, shopping addiction is likely to co-occur with internet addiction.

Is there shopping addiction help that I can access?

What can you do to deal with compulsions? (Image via Vecteezy/ Macrovector studio)

Retail therapy can help us, but only to an extent. Complusions are behaviors that often stem from obsessions or dysregulated emotions.

Typically, an individual needs professional support to identify triggers and learn healthy coping mechanisms. This often requires a collaborative effort to identify behavioral patterns. Remember that shopping addiction does not occur overnight but rather develops slowly and gradually.

It is generally advised to gradually replace shopping addiction with a healthy habit while learning emotion regulation and self-soothing. And then, once you have built up the skills and feel in control and confident, you can decrease or stop the replacement habit.

While a therapist can guide you in making decisions about your emotional health, they can't financially advise you. They can help you come closer to your financial goals, but it is best to seek a financial advisor to set a budget and work on your financial health. Additionally, by identifying your potential triggers, you can control your exposure to them and recover from shopping addiction.

When you learn to deal with shopping addiction, you become totally free to do whatever you want with the time, energy and money that you save in the process. Throughout all of this, self-compassion, consistency, and patience are key. Shame is a common emotion associated with addictions, but it only stops us from recovering fully.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

