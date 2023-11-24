Thanksgiving well-being gestures that can make your day better

Thanksgiving is that time of the year when we express our gratitude and togetherness to our dear ones. Thanksgiving also involves magnificent feasts and everyone coming together.

This festive season, in the middle of tiring preparations and excitement, it can be easy to not notice the smaller yet profound gestures that nurture our overall well-being.

It's essential to identify and practice these small gestures in our daily life, particularly in the festive times, as these gestures may seem small but go a long way. They help balance our mental health and overall wellness.

Small gestures for Thanksgiving that you must try

Thanksgiving celebrates people coming together. (Image via Vecteezy/ale56261330073)

Here are a few gestures we can all make use of to enhance our well-being this Thanksgiving:

#1 Gratitude jar

Begin filling up a gratitude jar along with your dear ones. Motivate people around you to jot down the things they are thankful for throughout the day, and collect these notes while having dinner to read them together.

Experiencing everyone sharing their collective feelings of gratitude can significantly uplift and deepen bonds with everyone.

#2 Being mindful

become more mindful of your surroundings. Engage your senses. (Image via Vecteezy/JAVID HASANLI)

While in the constant hustle bustle of festivities, allow yourself to be aware of the natural process of your breath or small meditation practice. These small intervals empowers us to re-centre, lowering the feelings of stress and establishing a stable sense of calmness.

#3 Loving acts of kindness

Involve yourself in deeds of kindness, doesn't matter how big or small. Offering a joyous smile, keeping the door open for someone or simply expressing thankfulness can form waves of positivite energies, impacting both the giver and receiver’s overall well-being.

#4 Being with nature

The natural world paves way for happiness. (Image via Pexels/Erik Mclean)

Allow yourself to be surrounded by the natural world. A simple walk among the woods or among the changing colors of the autumn season can have therapeutic effects beyond compare.

Forming a strong connection with mother nature can significantly rejuvenate both the mind as well as your inner being, offering a needed change of atmosphere from the indoors.

#5 Digital detox

Plan to have a short interval of digital detox during the Thanksgiving period. Fix a particular time of the day to unplug from the exposure of screens. That will result in you giving time to your loved ones and indulge in having genuine conversations, forming deeper bonds and lasting memories.

Moreover, the freedom from the digital world will allow to explore and surround yourself to the inner world. In the days of festivities, it's equally important to be in touch with your inner self as you are with the outer world.

#6 Volunteering and giving back

Offering yourself to volunteer for a needed selfless cause can result in you becoming a better person as you are filling by the overwhelming feelings of fulfillment.

There's a different kind of nourishment in giving selflessly. Something within us gets nourished directly simply by offering ourselves to a cause. So, start small; it can be by donation, giving time or simply support digitally.

#7 Eating with joy and love

A big part of Thanksgiving is meal-time. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro studio)

When indulging in the delicious Thanksgiving delicacies, practice eating consciously.

Pay attention to each and every bite, appreciate the different flavours and textures in the cuisine, and be equally attentive to your appetite. Along with nourishing the body make a point to nourish your inner self by eating mindfully.

This Thanksgiving, let’s strive to pay attention to the profound impact of these small but powerful gestures.

Completely embracing these gestures can make the spirit of celebrations richer and fosters long term well-being, compassion and gratitude that continues to be even after the holiday season.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.