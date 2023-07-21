The Mayo Clinic Diet: Foods to eat and sample menu

The Mayo Clinic Diet was conceptualized by the experts at the Mayo Clinic, one of the most popular health organizations in the United States. The book was first published in 1949 and has been updated several times. The program includes several options and types of diets to choose from.

Experts at the Mayo Clinic have listed foods that need to be included or excluded while following this diet. The program consists of two phases, with the first one aiming to incorporate good habits for a better lifestyle.

Foods to include in the Mayo Clinic Diet

Fruits and juices are allowed on this diet (Image via Unsplash/Jugoslocos)

You can include the following types of food in this diet:

Fruits: Fresh, frozen, or 100% juice preferred

Fresh, frozen, or 100% juice preferred Vegetables: Fresh or frozen. Starchy vegetables should be avoided

Fresh or frozen. Starchy vegetables should be avoided Whole grains: Oatmeal, cereal, pasta, whole grain bread, and brown or wild rice

Oatmeal, cereal, pasta, whole grain bread, and brown or wild rice Protein: Fish, including tuna, herring, salmon, sardines, poultry, egg whites, tofu, beans

Fish, including tuna, herring, salmon, sardines, poultry, egg whites, tofu, beans Dairy: Low-fat dairy, including yogurt, cheese, and milk

Low-fat dairy, including yogurt, cheese, and milk Healthy fats: Olive oil, avocados, and nuts

The main aim is to incorporate foods that are natural, wholly sourced, and least processed. This plan can also be considered among the best diets for weight loss.

Foods to avoid in the Mayo Clinic Diet

Foods to limit or avoid on this diet include:

Fruit syrups: excess fruit juices, syrups containing added sugar are not recommended on this diet

excess fruit juices, syrups containing added sugar are not recommended on this diet Starchy vegetables: potatoes, corn, and other vegetables high in starch

potatoes, corn, and other vegetables high in starch Simple carbohydrates: white flour, refined sugars, and products containing any of these

white flour, refined sugars, and products containing any of these Protein: meats high in saturated fats, including beef and sausages, are not recommended by the Mayo Clinic

meats high in saturated fats, including beef and sausages, are not recommended by the Mayo Clinic High-fat dairy: full-fat milk, cheese, and yogurt are also not recommended

full-fat milk, cheese, and yogurt are also not recommended Certain fats: egg yolks, butter, coconut oil, red meats, and trans fats found in processed foods

egg yolks, butter, coconut oil, red meats, and trans fats found in processed foods Sugar: candies, pastries, cookies, cakes, or beverages containing sugar

Ultra-processed foods are discouraged in this diet and are considered one of the main culprits behind weight gain.

Mayo Clinic Diet menu

It is quite easy to follow the Mayo Clinic Diet, and there is no requirement to measure the amount of food items before eating. This diet aims to improve your lifestyle, help you get rid of unhealthy food habits, and incorporate healthier eating. Here's a sample menu to follow:

Breakfast: 3/4 cup of oatmeal with one fruit. Tea or coffee with low-fat milk and no sugar

3/4 cup of oatmeal with one fruit. Tea or coffee with low-fat milk and no sugar Lunch: Two cups of mixed vegetables with three ounces of grilled salmon, one slice of whole grain bread, and 1/2 cup of raspberries

Two cups of mixed vegetables with three ounces of grilled salmon, one slice of whole grain bread, and 1/2 cup of raspberries Dinner: 3 ounces of tuna cooked in one of extra-virgin olive oil, 1/2 cup of grilled broccoli, and 1/2 cup of asparagus

3 ounces of tuna cooked in one of extra-virgin olive oil, 1/2 cup of grilled broccoli, and 1/2 cup of asparagus Snacks: One pear and one cup of tomato juice.

You can also plan your own menu using any of the food items mentioned above while following the Mayo Clinic Diet.

Is the Mayo Clinic Diet good for weight loss?

This diet might help with weight loss (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

This diet attempts to help with weight loss in a natural way without much restriction. People registering for this plan have options to choose from on the official website. Some people who followed this diet claimed positive results, while others were not satisfied.

Keep in mind that the Mayo Clinic Diet also includes seed oils that are associated with inflammation as per recent studies, and hence, it is always better to consult a professional before following a new diet. Each and every aspect of this diet must be taken into consideration for long-term goals.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

