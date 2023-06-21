Top 5 Benefits of Foam Rolling Everyday

Want to ease muscle soreness after an intense workout session? If yes, try foam rolling. It is a relaxing self-myofascial release (SMR) technique that offers numerous advantages. Foam roller exercises can relieve muscle tightness, inflammation and soreness, and even help with your range of motion.

Foam rolling can boost the mobility of your fascia, connective tissues, and muscles, and overall, can be an effective way to give your body the recovery it needs. A foam roller can be used by professional athletes and gymgoers alike and can be added to a warm-up or cooldown session.

What Does Foam Rolling Do?

Foam roller exercises stimulate the nervous system.(Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

One of the best things a foam roller does is stimulate the nervous system, which, in return, eases stiffness in the surrounding muscles and tissues. According to experts, foam rolling primarily works by transferring input to the nervous system through receptors in the fascia, muscles, and tendons.

Additionally, it increases blood flow by helping oxygen to get into the muscles, thereby improving recovery and eliminating metabolic waste products from muscles after a workout. All in all, using a foam roller boosts the effectiveness of your workout and warm-up sessions.

Does Foam Rolling Work?

Yes, foam rolling works and is one of the best ways to relieve stiff muscles. Regular practice of foam roller exercises can offer some great advantages. Continue reading as we discuss a few of the most well-known benefits of using a foam roller:

1. Relieves muscle tightness

A foam roller can potentially loosen up stiff muscles and improve your mobility. In fact, studies also suggest that practicing foam roller exercises for just three to four days can significantly improve your range of motion and reduce muscle tightness. The compression applied during foam rolling not only eases tightness, but it also reduces pain and other muscle discomforts.

It can ease muscle tightness. (Photo via Pexels/Kindel Media)

2. Improves range of motion

There are several factors that can lead to poor range of motion. These may include muscle tightness and poor muscle flexibility. However, since a foam roller loosens stiff muscles, this could potentially boost flexibility and improve your range of motion. Studies also suggest that static stretching combined with foam roller exercises can increase the range of motion.

3. Speeds up muscle recovery

An intense workout session can leave your muscles fatigued and sore, but with foam rollers, you can give your muscles all the recovery they need, that too in a short time. Regular use of foam rollers post-workout is likely to speed up muscle recovery, while also reducing muscle pain and tenderness.

It speeds up muscle recovery. (Photo via Pexels/Jim De Ramos)

4. Eases back pain

Foam roller exercises are also known to ease body pain, particularly back pain. However, when using this tool, you need to take care as improper movement or position of the foam roller can lead to muscle strain and injury and further worsen your condition.

If you are using a foam roller for back pain, position it vertically under your back and roll it from side to side very slowly. Never place the roller horizontally as this can cause your spine to arch and strain your muscles.

5. Reduces risks of injury

Stiff muscles and a poor range of motion can increase your risks of injuries not only during workouts but when executing daily activities as well. Hamstrings, calves, and quads are some of the most common muscles that are prone to injuries. Since foam rolling relieves tight muscles, it contributes to injury prevention and keeps your muscles healthy and strong.

Is Foam Rolling Good and Safe?

A foam roller is considered safe as long as you are using the tool correctly and consistently. If you have a serious muscle injury or muscle tear, however, avoid using it or consult a physical therapist first.

It is also important to note that foam rolling shouldn’t be used over small joints such as elbows, ankles, and knees, as it can put too much pressure on these muscles and cause pain and injuries.

