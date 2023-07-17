Understanding Bacne: Causes, Treatments, and Prevention

Acne doesn't just affect the face, as it can also appear on other parts of the body, including the back. This type of acne is commonly known as "bacne." These pesky breakouts on the back do affect most people and are a cause of irritation and discomfort, so the need to get rid of them has to be acknowledged.

Bacne appears on the back, and just like facial acne, it can range from mild to severe, which is characterized by the presence of pimples, blackheads, whiteheads, and cysts. It often affects individuals during their teenage years and beyond.

What Are the Causes of Bacne?

Acne on the back (Image via Getty Images)

Hormonal imbalances: Increased androgen levels stimulate the sebaceous glands, leading to excess oil production, and along with dead skin cells and bacteria, it can clog the hair follicles on the back, resulting in acne breakouts.

Sweat and friction: Activities that cause excessive sweating, such as intense workouts or friction from tight clothing or backpack straps irritate the skin and lead to breakouts.

Skincare products: Some skincare products, like lotions, oils, and certain sunscreens contain comedogenic ingredients that clog the pores and cause acne breakouts. So, it's important to choose non-comedogenic or oil-free products to minimize the risk of developing bacne.

Genetic predisposition: Genetics can play a role in acne development. If family members have a history of acne, then the individual becomes more prone to experiencing acne as well.

Poor hygiene: Inadequate cleansing of the back can contribute to the accumulation of dirt, oil, and dead skin cells, leading to bacne. Hence, it is important to regularly cleanse the back with a gentle cleanser to remove impurities and prevent breakouts.

Diet: Diets high in sugar, processed foods, and dairy products have been associated with increased acne severity in some people.

Stress: Stress can affect hormone levels in the body, potentially contributing to the development of acne. Thus, managing stress through relaxation techniques and healthy coping mechanisms may help reduce the occurrence of breakouts.

How to Get Rid of Bacne and Prevent It?

Keep the back clean: Regularly cleanse your back with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and sweat that can clog the pores and contribute to bacne. Avoid scrubbing too vigorously, as it can irritate the skin and worsen the condition.

Exfoliate: Exfoliating the back once or twice a week would help remove dead skin cells and unclog the follicles. Use a gentle exfoliating scrub or a brush designed for body exfoliation, and be careful not to over-exfoliate, as it can cause dryness and irritation.

Moisturize: Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer to keep the skin hydrated without clogging the pores as it helps maintain a healthy skin barrier and can prevent excessive oil production.

Avoid irritants: Fragrances, harsh chemicals, and certain ingredients in skincare products can irritate the skin, so opt for fragrance-free and non-comedogenic products specifically formulated for acne-prone skin.

Don't pick or pop: It can be tempting to pick or pop bacne, but doing so can lead to further inflammation, scarring, and the spread of bacteria. Instead, apply topical treatments or consult with a dermatologist for appropriate acne treatments.

Over-the-counter treatments: Consider using over-the-counter acne treatments that contain active ingredients like benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid as they help reduce acne-causing bacteria and unclog the pores.

Prescription medications: In severe cases, a dermatologist may prescribe oral antibiotics, isotretinoin, or other prescription medications to target the underlying causes of bacne.

Topical treatments: Topical treatments, such as retinoids and antimicrobial creams, can be effective as they help regulate skin cell turnover, reduce inflammation, and kill bacteria, leading to clearer skin.

Wear breathable clothing: Opt for loose-fitting, breathable fabrics like cotton to minimize friction and heat on the back and avoid tight clothing that can trap sweat and bacteria, which can worsen bacne.

Practice good hygiene: Shower regularly, especially after sweating, to keep the back clean and prevent the accumulation of bacteria and dirt. Change out of sweaty clothes promptly to avoid trapping sweat against the skin.