Understanding prediabetes: Symptoms, risks and prevention

Have you ever heard of prediabetes? It's a condition that affects millions of people worldwide, and if left untreated, can lead to serious health concerns like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.

However, don't worry, in this article, we talk about what prediabetes is, how to recognize the symptoms and what you can do to manage it.

Symptoms of prediabetes

The symptoms can be sneaky, but there are a few things to look out for. Do you find yourself making frequent trips to the bathroom, feeling more thirsty than usual, or experiencing fatigue?

Maybe you've noticed that your vision is a bit blurry or that cuts and bruises seem to take forever to heal. These could all be signs of prediabetes. If you're worried, it's always best to speak with your doctor and get tested.

Health risks of prediabetes

Untreated prediabetes can lead to some pretty serious health concerns, which is why it's essential to take it seriously. The good news, though, is that it can be reversed or delayed by making lifestyle changes.

These changes might include losing weight, eating a healthy diet, and getting more physical activity. By making these adjustments, you will be taking positive steps towards reducing your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other health concerns.

HbA1c test

One of the ways your doctor can test for this condition is through the HbA1c test. This simple blood test measures your average blood sugar level over the last two to three months.

If your results fall between 5.7% and 6.4%, you may have it. Don't worry, though; it's treatable. By working with your doctor, you can come up with a plan that will help you manage your blood sugar level and prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes.

Managing prediabetes

Fortunately, it can be managed with lifestyle changes. Here are some tips to help manage your condition:

Have a balanced diet: Choose foods that are high in fiber and low in saturated fat, like fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. Avoid sugary drinks and processed foods.

Exercise regularly:Try to exercise for at least 30 minutes, most days of the week, at a moderate level. There are lots of possibilities, including cycling, swimming, walking and dancing.

Lose weight if needed: If you're overweight, losing just 5-10% of your bodyweight can significantly improve your blood sugar control.

Quit smoking: Smoking increases risk of developing type 2 diabetes and other health problems.

Manage stress: Chronic stress can raise blood sugar level, so it's important to find healthy ways to manage stress, like meditation, yoga or deep breathing exercises.

It can be scary, but it's important to remember that you're not alone. By recognizing the warning signs, getting tested and making healthy lifestyle changes, you can take charge of your health and reduce risk of developing serious health concerns.

If you've been diagnosed with prediabetes, don't worry - it's treatable. Speak with your doctor about developing a plan that works for you. Remember that even small changes can make a big difference in your health and well-being.

