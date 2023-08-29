Vaseline for Eyelashes: Revealing the Truth About Lash Growth

You may have wondered if Vaseline for eyelashes really work, especially after seeing the viral TikTok videos of people dipping their mascara wands in Vaseline Jelly Tubs and brushing their eyelashes.

As the beauty industry is heading towards more "no-makeup makeup looks," having naturally luscious eyelashes has gained huge popularity. You must have come across treatments like lash extensions, which promise to give you the eyelashes of your dreams. However, as much as these treatments may seem promising, they come at the cost of burning a hole in your pocket.

That’s why, recently, the common household staple Vaseline has come into the limelight as a potential solution, and the idea of Vaseline for eyelashes growth is gaining popularity. Let’s dive in to see if it really works!

Understanding the Versatility of Vaseline for Eyelashes

Vaseline can serve as lip balm, hand cream and cracked heel cream too (Image by Towfiqu_nsu528818 on Vecteezy)

Vaseline Petroleum Jelly comprises a blend of mineral oils, waxes, and hydrocarbons. For centuries, it has been a popular lubricating agent in the markets. Vaseline creates a protective shield on the skin, which locks the moisture and, moreover, shields the skin against bacteria and pollutants, which can lead to infections.

Vaseline has innumerable beauty routine benefits other than just acting as a moisturizer. It can also be used as a makeup remover for people with sensitive skin. Vaseline for eyelashes serves as a protective coat over the lashes before application of mascara, which prevents the mascara chemicals from coming in direct contact with the eyelashes.

Does Vaseline Help Your Eyelashes Grow?

Longer, fuller eyelashes can be achieved by using good eyelash serums as well (Image by Master1305 on Freepik)

While a nutrient-rich diet containing zinc, biotin, iron, and vitamin C is a must for having beautiful eyelashes, the use of Vaseline for eyelashes regularly can aid the dietary effects significantly.

Vaseline aids in nurturing lash growth by creating a protective covering over them. Vaseline is a thick emollient that provides hydration to lashes, adds weight to them, and provides them with better shape and length.

However, you should note that using Vaseline for eyelashes surely increases the length and fullness of lashes over time, but the results are not as dramatic and instant as you might expect them to be

How to Use Vaseline for Eyelash Growth?

Regularly using mascara can increase breakage of lashes (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Here are some points you should keep in mind while using Vaseline for eyelash growth in order to have good results.

1. Including Vaseline in night-time skincare

Applying Vaseline using a spoolie brush before bedtime ensures you wake up with longer and fuller eyelashes.

2. Don’t forget the roots

Ensure you coat the lashes from their roots to their tips, as healthy roots always promote better hair growth, whether its your scalp or your lashes.

3. Pairing it with nourishing oils

Firstly, apply a thin layer of Castor or Olive Oil over the lashes and supplement this routine further with Vaseline. Consistent application can lead to amazing results in just a few days.

4. Less is more

Avoid applying too much Vaseline over the eyelashes as it might result in the eyelash hairs clumping together, which weighs down your eyelashes. A subtle amount is enough to see good hair growth.

5. Hygiene is the key

Always wash your hands and face before application of any skincare product. This ensures that your skin is clean, therefore resulting in maximized benefits of any skincare routine. Keep in mind to rinse your mascara off properly before usage of Vaseline for eyelashes.

In conclusion, Vaseline is good for eyelashes as it provides them nourishment, hydration, and fullness. Even though it doesn’t show miraculous results, using Vaseline for eyelashes growth can be a valuable addition to your beauty routine. Over time, you would surely observe healthier and more voluminous lashes, if used consistently in the proper way.