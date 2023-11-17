What does Bruce Lee's diet look like? A deep dive into the food habits of the megastar

People are once again talking about the "Bruce Lee Diet," and as it turns out, it is not that difficult to follow. For those who want to follow the diet, there is no hard-and-fast rule as to what one can have.

Fans of the martial artist and actor for years have wondered about the idol's diet, and for good reason. At just 61 kilograms, he had a body fat percentage of around 6 to 8 percent. Speaking about this almost unfathomable achievement, Arnold Schwarzenegger once said,

"He probably had one of the lowest body fat counts of any athlete around.”

According to the information collected from multiple sources, Bruce Lee loved eating beef, vegetables, chicken, tofu, and shrimp. Even after shifting to America, he relied more on Chinese food, as he thought that it tasted better and was more nutritious.

Besides food, he also relied heavily on protein shakes and vitamin supplements for his nutrition.

What is the Bruce Lee diet?

Bruce lee had a very specific diet that helped him maintain his physique (Image via Instagram)

There is no specific "Bruce Lee diet" per se; however, devoted fans and well-wishers of the actor have often used the term to refer to his dietary habits.

Although he had moved to America for work, he was never a fan of American food. In fact, he heavily depended on Chinese food for most of his dietary needs. He also consumed a lot of tofu, chicken, beef, vegetables, and shrimp. His favorite food was beef in oyster sauce.

He absolutely detested cheese; however, he did use powdered milk in his protein shakes and his cereals.

Up until lately, it was also believed that he hated dairy. However, this myth was later busted when it was revealed that the actor used to occasionally enjoy indulging in ice cream and a glass of milk every now and then.

Lee was not a very big fan of cheese (Imagee via freepik)

Instead of having three big meals a day, it is said that Bruce Lee used to eat four to five smaller meals a day. He also consumed fruits quite frequently and had them throughout the day to boost his metabolism.

Lee was not a very big fan of wheat, especially refined wheat. He maintained his distance from baked items such as cakes and biscuits.

You would think that a person like Bruce Lee would be one of the last ones to look in the way of fast food or junk food. However, that is not true. It has been known that Lee used to enjoy having steak. In fact, he liked to visit McDonald's every now and then.

Besides food, what other things did Bruce Lee consume that made him different from the others at the time?

Bruce liked having black tea and often added honey to it to add more flavour (Image via freepik)

Bruce Lee made sure that he was fully aware of what he was putting inside his body. Besides having some extremely specific dietary preferences, he was also very particular about other things.

Lee loved having black tea, and in fact, he consumed a lot of it. He sometimes paired it up with a little bit of honey or with milk and sugar. He also used to occasionally prepare a mixture of tea, ginseng, honey, and royal jelly and consume it before working out.

The martial artist and actor also consumed a lot of protein shakes. However, the shakes that he consumed were not the ones that are in prevalence now. Bruce's protein shakes comprised a lot of vegetables, which he used to prepare himself in a mixer.

Besides this, he also consumed a lot of vitamin and mineral supplements, which helped him get the additional nutrients that he required.

Even after so many years, Bruce Lee's legacy still lives on. The martial artist who is often credited with the emergence of modern-day mixed martial arts (MMA) did indeed have a very different way of life.