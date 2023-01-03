Climate anxiety is a relatively recent concept, but not at all a recent occurrence. It's an apprehension about the future and a trauma that we haven't yet experienced but one that is expected to strike. It refers to an extremely existential fear, and this anxiety is related to our survival.

A number of factors about the climate crisis could be making you anxious. Climate change will have a greater impact on other parts of the planet than in the cities where we currently reside. The sense of helplessness one feels in the face of the climate crisis is creeping painfully to the surface regardless of race, class, or gender.

We all are aware of anxiety, but what is climate anxiety and how does it affect us? (Image via Unsplash/ Nik)

People, in general, are becoming more aware that the climate is changing, and the climate problem continues to grab their attention as an emergent issue. At the same time, there has been a broad shift in the way people talk about climate change, from debating its validity to comprehending the breadth and depth of its effects.

What Is Climate Anxiety?

There are many people who may be experiencing climate anxiety but don't know how to deal with it. (Image via Unsplash/ Li an)

With climatic disasters increasingly making headlines amid a seemingly never-ending stream of bad news, you may be wondering how all of this is affecting our mental health. Some of us are coming to terms with the fact that the climate crisis is already here and destroying our planet, and will only get worse if radical action is not taken right away. We are also navigating the harsh emotional terrain that goes with these realities.

Many people all over the world who read the news or experience it firsthand are deeply afflicted by climate anxiety. It is a term that psychologists and mental health specialists have come to characterize as "a chronic fear of environmental calamity" over the past 15 years or "the widespread impression that the ecological roots of existence are in the process of collapse."

It is often characterized by the fear, grief, distress, rage, and fatigue that you experience when you consider that unregulated climate change may mean your children, grandchildren, or even you may not have a future. Experts in the field of mental health have quickly pointed out that these are entirely normal reactions to a world in flames.

Our planet is dying and it needs help. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

According to a 2019 American Psychological Association survey, 47% of participants between the ages of 18 and 34 reported that their "worry about the climate was impacting their daily lives." Another global study of 10,000 young people revealed that 84% of them were concerned about climate change, while 45% claimed that their feelings about it had a negative impact on their day-to-day functioning.

Climate anxiety is pervasive, and it disproportionately affects the young. The fear of climate change is frequently heightened by perceived failures of governments and leaders to fully confront this catastrophe on the scale that it demands, rather than only being linked to the end of the world as we know it.

How to Cope With Climate Anxiety?

Climate anxiety is scary, but you are not alone. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Even while it might seem that the majority of climate change news and conversations are depressing, looking for upbeat climate news can assist in reducing worries. It is apparent that there are positive developments taking place, whether it be new technology to combat climate change, a species that is no longer considered extinct, or a sizable climate movement gaining traction on social media.

It might be a good idea to contact a climate-aware therapist if the climate crisis is making you feel depressed, nervous, or overwhelmed. Climate-aware therapists regard eco-distress as a normal and understandable reaction to what is happening, in contrast to some therapists who may pathologize or ignore it. They offer perspectives, skills, and tactics for coping with it. This can be a sure-shot way to deal with climate anxiety.

It is very typical to feel anxious about your changing environment. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Learning more about how these feelings are manifesting in people's lives might be another beneficial strategy for coping with climate anxiety. We feel less alone and perhaps more motivated and energized upon hearing how others are navigating these difficult sentiments into their actual experiences and using them for deeper meaning and action.

Takeaway

Although there is a lot of uncertainty around the climate, taking action may help you feel more in control. Talk to people, work together, and alter your way of life in accordance with your principles. There are ways to deal with climate anxiety, and you don't have to take the sole responsibility for the crisis.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

