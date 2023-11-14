Postpartum psychosis is a rare and complex condition that mothers may experience. It's a psychological disorder that can have a significant impact on a family. This disorder impacts some women after delivery.

As we have become more aware of maternal mental health, we have recognized the postpartum difficulties they may experience. They may include depression and anxiety. However, a mother may also experience a complete break from reality and enter the world of psychosis.

Every mother is filled with joy to witness the birth of her child, but for a few, it can prove to be a challenging situation. Hence, shedding light on postpartum concerns and raising awareness is of great significance for expecting parents or those who have recently given birth.

What is postpartum psychosis?

A mother is not responsible for the mental conditions she may experience post delivery. (Image via Vecteezy/Sa Lim)

Postpartum psychosis is a mental disorder with severe symptoms that occurs in the initial few weeks after the delivery of the child.

While more common conditions like the 'baby blues' or postpartum depression typically resolve on their own, psychosis is rare, less common and needs immediate medical intervention.

What are the causes of postpartum psychosis?

What can contribute to a psychotic break? (Image via Vecteezy/nuttawan jayawan)

Although the exact cause of postpartum psychosis isn't fully known, it’s commonly believed to be a combination of lack of sleep, hormonal shifts and other stressful factors.

A mother experiences a complete disruption in her every-day routine. The activities that would initially be easier for a mother to engage in would now be extremely challenging.

Additionally, if they have experienced a difficult childbirth or undergone traumatic surgeries during delivery, they may experience intense anxiety or psychotic break. These contributing factors, like past psychological ailments or a familial history, can greatly increase the chance of evolving this damaging issue.

Symptoms of postpartum psychosis to look out for

Always be on a lookout for these symptoms. (Image via Vecteezy/Panuwat Dangsungnoen)

Postpartum psychosis can present itself in multiple forms of symptoms that affect both the mother and her loved ones. They may hold strong belief systems or ideas that aren't real. A mother may start to believe that she possesses special capabilities or that she has received signs from the TV.

Hallucinations can feel very real, frightening and even confusing to the person facing them. They may experience constant shifts between low and extreme mood levels, which can be noticeable. They may have been tending to the child or recognizing the child's needs at the moment.

While uncommon, a mother may also have intrusive thoughts of hurting herself or the child. This symptom is an intense one and demands immediate medical supervision.

Postpartum psychosis is a very serious psychological condition that demands absolute attention and care.

By knowing the causes and identifying the multiple signs, we can effectively form a supportive and nurturing space for mothers and make sure that they receive the needed support in this challenging time.

If someone you know or a loved one shows symptoms of psychosis, it’s very important to ask for assistance immediately. Reaching out to a trained expert, like a doctor or mental health professional, is vital for both the mother and child.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.