What is a low-oxalate diet? When to follow it?

A low-oxalate diet is often recommended for people with kidney stones and certain related conditions. That's because kidney stones are nothing but calcium oxalate (CaOx) and calcium phosphate (CaP).
There are research studies that advocate the need for a diet that's free of oxalates, while some studies question the need for such a diet at all. In this article, we bring you all about the low-oxalate diet along with a list of foods to include and avoid.
What is a low-oxalate diet?
Oxalate or oxalic acid is naturally produced by the body during various metabolic processes.
Certain foods, including fruits, vegetables, nuts and grains contain oxalates. Although oxalates can be considered among anti-nutrients, they're safe at normal levels and are excreted out via urine. Sometimes calcium and oxalate can bind together and form calcium oxalate, which is the main constituent of kidney stones.
A low-oxalate diet is believed to help reduce risk of kidney stones by reducing the overall oxalate intake. It can help the kidneys flush out oxalate and function properly.
Naturally produced oxalate during metabolic processes does not cause any harm, and hence removing the excess oxalate from foods might help significantly. In the next section, we bring you a list of foods to avoid in a low-oxalate diet.
List of low-oxalate foods
There are various foods, including specific fruits and vegetables that are low on oxalates and can be easily included in a low-oxalate diet.
Here's the list:
- Fruits: bananas, blackberries, blueberries, cherries, strawberries, apples, apricots, lemons, peaches
- Vegetables: mustard greens, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, peas, zucchini
- Grains and starches: white rice, corn flour, oat bran
- Meat, fish, and poultry: eggs, meat, fish, poultry, pork, turkey
- Dairy products: yogurt, cheese, milk, butter, fresh cream
- Beverages: coffee, water, juices of fruits mentioned above
- Some herbs and spices: cinnamon cilantro, cumin, dill
As the low-oxalate diet is not a plan but a type of eating habit, you can include the foods listed above and plan your diet at your convenience.
Calcium oxalate foods to avoid
Foods can be classified according to the amount of oxalate it contains per serving and are grouped as:
- Very high: more than 100 mg of oxalates per serving
- High: 26 - 99 mg per serving
- Moderate: 10 - 25 mg per serving
- Low: 5 - 9 mg per serving
Some foods containing high levels of oxalic acid are not allowed on a low-oxalate diet, including:
- Fruits: rhubarb, kiwis, dates, raspberries, oranges, tangerines
- Vegetables: spinach, turnips, yams, okra, carrots, chard, potatoes, beets
- Legumes: navy beans, fava beans, kidney beans
- Nuts: almonds, walnuts, pistachios, macadamia nuts, cashews
- Seeds: sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds
- Chocolate and cocoa: raw and processed
- Grains and starches: brown rice, couscous, millet, cornmeal, corn grits
- Beverages: tea, tomato juice, chocolate milk, hot chocolate
- Soy products: tofu, soybeans, soy sauce
Avoiding these foods completely is ideal, but some foods can be taken occasionally as prescribed by your nutritionist.
High oxalate symptoms
High oxalate symptoms only show up if there are stones in the kidneys. Symptoms of kidney stones include:
- Severe pain in the back, below the ribs
- Pain in the lower abdomen and groin
- Fluctuating pain occurring in waves
- Pain or burning sensation while urinating
- Pink, red or brown urine
- Foul-smelling urine
- Urinating often
- Nausea and vomiting
In the case of diagnosed kidney disorders, a renal diet can help improve kidney health and reduce risks.
Is the low oxalate diet for kidney stones necessary?
One ten-person study concluded that consuming high amounts of oxalate did not increase risk of developing kidney stones, which means a low-oxalate diet might not be necessary in some cases.
Other studies found that excess oxalate in urine is associated with kidney stones. Most of these studies recommend a low-oxalate diet for kidney stones. Further research is required to understand the efficacy of this diet, though.
Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.
