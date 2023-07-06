What is a low-oxalate diet? When to follow it?

A low-oxalate diet is often recommended for people with kidney stones and certain related conditions. That's because kidney stones are nothing but calcium oxalate (CaOx) and calcium phosphate (CaP).

There are research studies that advocate the need for a diet that's free of oxalates, while some studies question the need for such a diet at all. In this article, we bring you all about the low-oxalate diet along with a list of foods to include and avoid.

What is a low-oxalate diet?

Oxalate or oxalic acid is naturally produced by the body during various metabolic processes.

Certain foods, including fruits, vegetables, nuts and grains contain oxalates. Although oxalates can be considered among anti-nutrients, they're safe at normal levels and are excreted out via urine. Sometimes calcium and oxalate can bind together and form calcium oxalate, which is the main constituent of kidney stones.

A low-oxalate diet is believed to help reduce risk of kidney stones by reducing the overall oxalate intake. It can help the kidneys flush out oxalate and function properly.

Naturally produced oxalate during metabolic processes does not cause any harm, and hence removing the excess oxalate from foods might help significantly. In the next section, we bring you a list of foods to avoid in a low-oxalate diet.

List of low-oxalate foods

There are various foods, including specific fruits and vegetables that are low on oxalates and can be easily included in a low-oxalate diet.

Here's the list:

Fruits: bananas, blackberries, blueberries, cherries, strawberries, apples, apricots, lemons, peaches

bananas, blackberries, blueberries, cherries, strawberries, apples, apricots, lemons, peaches Vegetables: mustard greens, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, peas, zucchini

mustard greens, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, peas, zucchini Grains and starches: white rice, corn flour, oat bran

white rice, corn flour, oat bran Meat, fish, and poultry: eggs, meat, fish, poultry, pork, turkey

eggs, meat, fish, poultry, pork, turkey Dairy products: yogurt, cheese, milk, butter, fresh cream

yogurt, cheese, milk, butter, fresh cream Beverages: coffee, water, juices of fruits mentioned above

coffee, water, juices of fruits mentioned above Some herbs and spices: cinnamon cilantro, cumin, dill

As the low-oxalate diet is not a plan but a type of eating habit, you can include the foods listed above and plan your diet at your convenience.

Calcium oxalate foods to avoid

Foods can be classified according to the amount of oxalate it contains per serving and are grouped as:

Very high: more than 100 mg of oxalates per serving

more than 100 mg of oxalates per serving High: 26 - 99 mg per serving

26 - 99 mg per serving Moderate: 10 - 25 mg per serving

10 - 25 mg per serving Low: 5 - 9 mg per serving

Some foods containing high levels of oxalic acid are not allowed on a low-oxalate diet, including:

Fruits: rhubarb, kiwis, dates, raspberries, oranges, tangerines

rhubarb, kiwis, dates, raspberries, oranges, tangerines Vegetables: spinach, turnips, yams, okra, carrots, chard, potatoes, beets

spinach, turnips, yams, okra, carrots, chard, potatoes, beets Legumes: navy beans, fava beans, kidney beans

navy beans, fava beans, kidney beans Nuts: almonds, walnuts, pistachios, macadamia nuts, cashews

almonds, walnuts, pistachios, macadamia nuts, cashews Seeds: sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds

sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds Chocolate and cocoa: raw and processed

raw and processed Grains and starches: brown rice, couscous, millet, cornmeal, corn grits

brown rice, couscous, millet, cornmeal, corn grits Beverages: tea, tomato juice, chocolate milk, hot chocolate

tea, tomato juice, chocolate milk, hot chocolate Soy products: tofu, soybeans, soy sauce

Avoiding these foods completely is ideal, but some foods can be taken occasionally as prescribed by your nutritionist.

High oxalate symptoms

High oxalate symptoms only show up if there are stones in the kidneys. Symptoms of kidney stones include:

Severe pain in the back, below the ribs

Pain in the lower abdomen and groin

Fluctuating pain occurring in waves

Pain or burning sensation while urinating

Pink, red or brown urine

Foul-smelling urine

Urinating often

Nausea and vomiting

In the case of diagnosed kidney disorders, a renal diet can help improve kidney health and reduce risks.

Is the low oxalate diet for kidney stones necessary?

One ten-person study concluded that consuming high amounts of oxalate did not increase risk of developing kidney stones, which means a low-oxalate diet might not be necessary in some cases.

Other studies found that excess oxalate in urine is associated with kidney stones. Most of these studies recommend a low-oxalate diet for kidney stones. Further research is required to understand the efficacy of this diet, though.

