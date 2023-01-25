The Boston Bruins once got themselves involved in a fight with New York Rangers fans during a 1979-80 NHL regular season game.

During the NHL's 1960s and 1970s period, the Boston Bruins were regarded as one of the fiercest opponents in the league. The Bruins faced one of their greatest rivals in the league, the New York Rangers, on December 23rd, 1979, in a regular-season game.

In the waning seconds of the third period, Bruins forward Stan Jonathan scored to give the Bruins a 4-3 victory over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. What happened after the final buzzer was one of the wildest incidents in NHL history. Everything appeared to be normal inside Madison Square Garden, as players were on their way to their dressing rooms.

Boston Bruins forward Al Secord got into a fight with New York Rangers forward Ulf Nilson, delivering numerous blows and exchanging heated words. Players from both teams got involved, attempting to separate the two forwards near the low-level glass rink shield.

Here's a video of the incident:

It was at this point that everything went too far. A New York Rangers fan named John Kaptain slammed a hockey stick on Stan Jonathan's head. The ice turned into a battleground, and at one point in time, it was the Bruins vs. the rest present at the arena.

When Jonathan's teammate O'Reilly saw this, he rushed off the shield and attempted to defend his teammate Jonathan from the fan, who was still carrying the stick and ready to strike anyone who approached him.

However, this was not the end of the brawl. The majority of the Bruins were part of the ice brawl. When Bruins McNab and Mike Milbury spotted their teammates engaging with a fan in the stands, they dashed to the stands, pursued the fan, grabbed hold of him, and brought his head to the ground.

Mike Milbery, considered one of the toughest players at the time, bashed the fan in the face with the same shoe he was wearing. It was a complete demonstration of the dominance and togetherness of the Bruins players. Gerry Cheevers of the Boston Bruins, on the other hand, was the lone player not involved in the altercation and departed the ice earlier that day.

What were the following consequences that Boston Bruins players had to suffer?

Following the incident, the NHL penalized Terry O'Reilly for eight straight games, while his other two teammates, Peter and Mike Milbury, were suspended for six straight games and fined $500 apiece.

Their other teammate, Garry Cheevers, was fined less than $500 and received no suspension. Whereas, John Kaptain was charged with disorderly conduct and was eventually cleared in the following days.

Ice hockey, particularly the NHL, is a tough and aggressive sport in which confrontations and disagreements on the ice are prevalent among hockey players and ultimately their fans. However, the 1979 episode remains one of the wildest in the sport's history. To avoid such occurrences in the future, a high-level glass rink shield that we presently see in the NHL was also installed.

