×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Bruins' Rask granted leave of absence for personal matter

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    10 Nov 2018, 00:26 IST
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say goaltender Tuukka Rask has been granted a leave of absence from the team for a personal matter.

The team didn't offer an explanation, but general manager Don Sweeney said shortly after the announcement on Friday it was not health related. He also asked for privacy on behalf of Rask.

Rask has started only seven of the Bruins' 15 games this season and acknowledged being outplayed recently by Jaroslav Halak.

Rask came on in relief in the Bruins' 8-5 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. Halak was pulled after allowing five goals on 19 shots. Rask allowed three goals on the first eight shots he faced.

Boston, which hosts Toronto on Saturday, has dropped three of its last five games.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Question for Bruins (again): How long can Chara keep going?
RELATED STORY
Horvat, Eriksson each score twice, Canucks top Bruins 8-5
RELATED STORY
Capitals open Stanley Cup defense with 7-0 rout of Bruins
RELATED STORY
Price, Canadiens blank Bruins, 3-0
RELATED STORY
Pastrnak, Bergeron combine for 7 points, Bruins beat Sens
RELATED STORY
Bruins top Flames 4-3 in NHL preseason opener in China
RELATED STORY
Marchand, Bruins stop Hurricanes 3-2
RELATED STORY
Frolik scores twice, leads Flames past Bruins 5-2
RELATED STORY
Bergeron among Bruins players not going on trip to China
RELATED STORY
Ovechkin, champion Capitals rout Bruins 7-0 in season opener
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us