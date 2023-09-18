Did Jay Wells date Jeanie Buss? What we know about the relationship between "The Hammer" and LA Lakers owner

Jay Wells played for 18 seasons in the NHL, and once dated Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. Wells was drafted 16th overall in 197,9 and began his career with the Los Angeles Kings. While in LA, he got to know Jeanie Buss.

HBO is currently airing the Lakers documentary "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" and in the second season finale, a character playing Jay Wells is in the show.

The episode shows Wells and Lakers owner Jerry Buss’ daughter, Jeanie, together

Jeannie Buss revealed in the documentary she dated Wells in 1984. They were dating while Wells was a member of the Los Angeles Kings, which Jerry Buss also owned.

According to the show, their relationship did not last long. Wells was not the only athlete Jeanie Buss dated. Buss dated former tennis player John McEnroe before Wells.

Jeanie Buss dated former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Phil Jackson between 1999 to 2016. They were engaged but never married. Buss is now married to comedian Jay Mohr.

As for Jay Wells, he is married to Colleen Wells, and they have three daughters together.

Although Jay and Jeanie did have a romantic relationship, they didn't talk about it publicly. In 2021, Buss named Wells one of her all-time favorite Los Angeles Kings players.

Jay Wells' hockey career

Jay Wells was drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Kings in 1979. He made his NHL debut during the 1979-80 season, and Wells skated in 43 games, recording zero points and 113 penalty minutes.

Wells was a known grinder and enforcer. He had over 100 penalty minutes in 14 seasons, including one year he had 226 PIMs.

Due to his physical play, Wells got the nickname "The Hammer," as he always stood up for his teammates. In 2013, he spoke to Mayor's Manor and revealed he isn't the biggest fan of fights in hockey.

"No. I’m just thinking a hard-hitting, battles in the corner, that kind of stuff. I’ve never been a big fan of the fights. I did a lot of it. I think 120 fights in my career, so I did a lot of it.

"But I really believe that my fights were protecting my teammates or standing up for what I believe and that was none of my guys were going to get pushed around.

"When I talk about feisty, I’m just talking about passionate hockey. That could be scoring. That could be hitting. That could be pushing and shoving."

In his career, Jay Wells skated in 1,098 games recording 263 points and 2,359 points.